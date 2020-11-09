How To Find The Best Online Slots in Online Casinos

The massive popularity of online gambling in recent years has created a veritable boom on the market. Online casinos are sprouting like mushrooms after the rain and it would seem that everyone and their grandma are opening or planning to open one. Online slots are the most popular games, accounting for about 70% of online casinos’ income.

The developers are trying to monetize their popularity by creating new slots at an accelerated pace. Rarely a week goes by that we don’t get a new online slot game. But how is the player to know which online slots are good and which to avoid? Trying out all of them is a herculean task that would take months, if not years. This simple guide should help you decide and pick the best online slot in online casinos.

The Flavor of Online Slots

These days, online slots come in many flavors and themes. Which one you choose is up to you entirely. Fortunately, there is a lot to choose from. A lot of people don’t care for themed slots, so if you are one of them, we suggest you skip this paragraph. Some prefer movie themes, and many Hollywood blockbusters have slots named after them.

Some of the most popular ones are the Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, and Superman. There is also a Justice League-themed slot, Black Knight, and even Rocky. The other popular category of themed slots is video games. Here we have an even wider range of options. Some, like Zuma, Tomb Raider, and Street Fighter are already classics.

Newer games are also represented, like Call of Duty and Hitman. And then there are parodies, like Call of Fruity. Regardless of which one you prefer, it is important that themes are merely cosmetic, and that the gameplay depends on other things.

Betting Options

If you dream about ending up on a list of biggest slot machines wins (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), you need to be familiar with betting options. Depending on the slot, they can be vastly different and confusing, especially for new players.

First, there is a concept of the minimum bet. For most slots, that is 1 cent. So, if you are playing 25 lines, your total bet will be 25 cents for each spin. The number of lines is also important, as many slots require you to play all of them. That can make playing a slot with 50 or 100 lines a fairly expensive endeavor.

Online Slots RTP

This is the most important thing players should know about an online slot. RTP stands for Return to Player and it defines what percentage of bets will be paid out to players. For instance, if a slot has an RTP of 95%, that means $95 out of $100 will be paid out and only $5 will go to the casino to cover their overhead.

One thing to remember is that the RTP is calculated over the lifespan of a machine, so that doesn’t mean you are guaranteed a 95% return on your bets. It can easily be 85% or 105%, depending on how many bets were made on it before you took a seat. Most countries require online casinos to display RTP, but you may have to dig around the site to find it.

Volatility and How to Use It

Volatility is a fairly recent addition to the world of online slots. It is used to describe the short-term fluctuation in the payout algorithm. This is crucial in determining your winning percentages, but not many people know about it. It is very important to understand it, so you can make it work to your benefit.

High-volatility games feature massive jackpots and end prizes. To make up for them, they offer less frequent payouts and as such are not very suitable for casual players. Low-volatility, on the other hand, have smaller jackpots, but more frequent winning combination.

The choice between these two is up to the player, but you should know your goals before making it. If you just want to relax and have some fun and you don’t plan on spending a lot of time playing, then low volatility games are probably the better choice.

However, if you are planning on playing all night, then high-volatility slots are the smarter choice. The total amount of money paid out will still depend on the slot’s RTP, but volatility will determine how many winning spins it will be paid out.

Have You got Favorite Developers?

Some people tend to play only slots created by certain developers. While loyalty is a commendable trait, this seriously reduces their playing options. We would strongly advise new players from limiting their choices in this way. There are simply too many good developers out there for you to restrict yourself to just one or two. Later, as you gain experience and learn more about slots, you may develop a strong preference for certain companies.

Try Free Versions First

Before spending any money, we would advise all new players to try free online slots first. Most casinos will provide a free spin bonus for new players and you can use it to sample their selection of slots. This way, when you are ready to play for money, you will know what to expect. Even if you run out of free spins, many slots have a free mode, in which you can play, but can’t cash out your winnings. As a learning tool, it is a great option, although it can be frustrating if you actually luck out and score a big winning.