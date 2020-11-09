Eight Solid Tips to Crack SSC CHSL Exam in First Attempt

The Staff Selection Commission every year conducts entrance exams to recruit candidates for various government jobs. Similar to SSC CGL, the CHSL exam is quite tough to clear, if not prepared well. Many candidates preparing for the SSC CHSL exam end up taking coaching and spending money on it. However, to prepare for the exam, you do not need to take coaching if followed right strategies.

SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) exam can be passed without coaching. If you are planning to appear for the exam, do follow below mentioned strategies-

Step 1- Get the complete Exam Pattern Idea

Before you start preparing for SSC CHSL exam, it is vital to know the exam pattern of the same. There are 100 multiple-choice questions, which you will need to solve within 60 minutes. Hence, to solve one problem you need 36 seconds, and for wrong answers, you will have 0.5 negative marks. Each section consists of 25 questions, and there are four sections. Sections are- general intelligence, English, quantitative aptitude, public awareness. Therefore, you need to prepare well in advance by knowing the right exam pattern.

Step 2- Set your Target

Every year, the cut-off marks keep changing, and you should be aware of the same. To be selected, you need to target above 160 in the tier-1 exam. To get this, you need to attempt 80+ questions with 100 percent accuracy. If your speed is good, then you can attempt for all 160 questions that will help in scoring high.

Step 3-Get clear with theoretical studies

You need to be clear with the theoretical studies on the syllabus of the CHSL exam. Students who have completed class 12 studies will not be facing many difficulties in solving theoretical studies. Moreover, there are shortcuts and tricks to solve types of questions.

Step 4- Keep Practicing

The practice is the key to success, and the more you practice, the more you get confidence to appear for the exam. The best is to solve MCQ questions and practice time management. This will help in getting mentally prepared for the same.

Step 5- Avoid Wild Guesses

There is no guessing in this exam. A wrong answer can lead to 0.50 marks deduction. So avoid it and try the method. Many candidates do not know the negative marking. Therefore, the best way is to practice well in advance. This will help you to prepare with answers and get ahead in the marks.

Step six- Improve your English

Since there will be English quantitative section in the exam, you will need to make sure your English is good. You need to work on your vocabulary, and you can do this by reading a regular newspaper, novel, communicating with English and other ways. The more you communicate in English, the more you will be confident to solve the English section.

Step 7- Make your general awareness strong

General awareness is a vital section in SSC CHSL exam. You need to be very well aware of what’s happening around. Be it politics, sports, banking, etc. The best to stay updated is by checking online or reading a newspaper. Nowadays, you can have an app for news and other aspects of general knowledge. So make the best use of it.

Step 8- Avoid getting stressed

It is quite common to be stressed out during the exam, but if you have prepared well and know you can lead in the exam, you do not have to stress. Reach the exam centre before time and calm yourself.

Candidates, who pass out from the Tier 1 of SSC CHSL exam, will get into the Tier 2 exam. To prepare for the exam, the best you can do is use SSC CHSL preparation books available on the internet. Subject experts author these books, so you get the best solution.