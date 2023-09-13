CDC Director Approves Widespread Use Of Updated COVID-19 Vaccines For All Ages

(CTN NEWS) – On Tuesday, the Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave their approval for the widespread utilization of newly updated COVID-19 vaccines that have been sanctioned by the government.

This expanded approval now includes individuals aged 6 months and above. This decision is being made in anticipation of the imminent launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign.

Director Mandy Cohen’s endorsement follows a decisive 13-1 vote by a panel of advisors to the agency.

The recommendation encompasses the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech SE as well as those developed by Moderna.

They made a distinct choice not to concentrate the vaccine distribution on particular high-risk groups, a strategy some experts had proposed and other nations have endorsed.

Instead, the vaccines are part of a broader effort by public health officials to align the next set of COVID vaccines more closely with the currently prevalent variant of the virus, akin to the approach used for annual flu shots.

This recommendation diverges from the guidance provided by most European countries.

This month, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) advised that vaccination programs in European Union (EU) countries should give priority to individuals aged 60 and above, as well as other vulnerable populations.

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines: Germany’s Targeted Approach vs. UK’s Age-Centric Policy

In Germany, booster shots have been specifically directed toward these demographics, whereas the British government’s vaccine committee has stipulated that only individuals aged 65 and above, along with select other groups, will receive the booster shot, as they are deemed to be the most likely beneficiaries.

Members of the U.S. CDC panel expressed the view that advocating for universal vaccination recommendations outweighed the complexities associated with tailoring the guidance more precisely.

Dr. Camille Kotton, a panel member and professor at Harvard Medical School, voiced strong support for a universal recommendation, stating, “Let’s strive to combat COVID-19 as effectively as possible by preventing disease through widespread vaccination.”

The CDC advisers convened a day following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting approval for the updated COVID vaccines produced by Pfizer in collaboration with its German partner BioNTech, as well as those by Moderna, for individuals aged 12 and above.

Additionally, the FDA authorized these vaccines for emergency use in children aged 6 months through 11 years.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have indicated that the vaccine rollout will commence in the coming days, with the CDC stating that they will become available later this week.

Novavax’s protein-based vaccine is still under review by the FDA, and its recommendation is anticipated to align with the FDA’s decision.

Challenge of Adapting Vaccines to the Shifting Coronavirus Landscape

Developing vaccines to target the latest variations of the ever-evolving coronavirus has presented an ongoing challenge for public health officials worldwide since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, with some variants causing greater concern than others.

The predominant variants currently circulating in the United States belong to subcategories of the XBB lineage of the virus.

The updated vaccines are monovalent, meaning they are designed to target the XBB.1.5 variant, as per the FDA’s request.

Caitlin Rivers, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, expressed her support for a comprehensive booster strategy, emphasizing that while the virus may not be causing as many hospitalizations and fatalities as before, it continues to circulate.

Rivers also mentioned her interest in the committee’s recommendations for young men, particularly because there have been rare cases of young men developing myocarditis or related effects, a condition characterized by inflammation in the middle muscular layer of the heart wall.

Megan Wallace, a CDC official, reported that the rate of myocarditis following booster doses in adolescent and young adult males is lower than what was observed after the initial series of shots.

She noted that the available data is limited due to the smaller number of booster doses administered and suggested that longer intervals between updated doses may also influence myocarditis rates in this population.

COVID infections and hospitalizations have been on the rise in the United States, Europe, and Asia, although they remain below previous peaks.

The number of deaths in the United States remains relatively low, with approximately 2,000 reported last month, though the country has seen a total of 1.1 million COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Pakistan Debuts AI Chatbot Capable Of Managing Undiagnosed Diabetes

Hong Kong’s Exclusive Cliffside Mansions At Risk Of Collapse After Record Rainfall

Thailand Set To Witness Celestial Spectacle: Nishimura Comet Approaching The Sun This Weekend