Hong Kong’s Exclusive Cliffside Mansions At Risk Of Collapse After Record Rainfall

(CTN NEWS) – Following record-breaking rainfall that resulted in at least two fatalities, over 100 injuries, and widespread landslides throughout Hong Kong, luxury cliffside residences in the region are now facing imminent collapse.

Hong Kong authorities have taken swift action, cordoning off a minimum of three properties in Redhill Peninsula, a coastal housing development on the southern side of Hong Kong Island.

They have also evacuated a property that was deemed to be in “imminent danger.” Disturbing images of these multimillion-dollar homes depict substantial portions of the cliffside eroded, leaving swimming pools and gardens perilously perched.

Government officials have disclosed the discovery of potential illegal or unauthorized construction activities at two of the affected residences.

These infractions include the construction of an unapproved swimming pool and the excavation of a basement that allegedly involved the removal of part of a retaining wall.

Hong Kong Takes Urgent Measures in Wake of Devastating Typhoon Haikui

Investigations are ongoing to determine if these illicit structures played a role in triggering the landslides, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Bernadette Linn, Hong Kong’s secretary for development, emphasized that the foremost priority at this juncture is the stabilization of the slope to safeguard public safety.

She stated that once this critical task is accomplished, necessary enforcement measures against the relevant violations will be pursued.

Government agencies have conducted assessments of the areas impacted by the landslides and will initiate emergency stabilization efforts before permitting evacuated residents to return to their homes.

The unrelenting Typhoon Haikui brought the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in Hong Kong’s 140-year history, resulting in extensive flooding and landslides during the previous week.

Over 158mm of rain fell in just one hour, inundating roads and underground train stations, while some coastal communities were left isolated.

Landslide warnings remain in effect throughout the weekend and into Monday, with individuals cautioned to steer clear of at-risk areas and roads.

Flooding Forces Closure of Schools and Offices in Hong Kong

Last Friday, authorities made the decision to close schools and offices as the torrential rainfall transformed streets into turbulent rivers, leading to the flooding of subway stations and shopping malls.

The issue of unauthorized constructions in Hong Kong’s multimillion-dollar residences has long been a source of controversy. Critics have previously accused government officials of overlooking these illicit activities conducted by affluent individuals.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thailand Set To Witness Celestial Spectacle: Nishimura Comet Approaching The Sun This Weekend

Trump’s Legal Team Requests Recusal Of U.S. Judge In Capitol Riot Case, Citing Bias Concerns

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines To Address Variants: Key Information And Recommendations