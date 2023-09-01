UK Study Finds Brain Fog After Covid-19 Linked to Blood Clots

A UK study shows that blood clots in the brain or lungs could explain several typical symptoms of “long Covid-19,” such as brain fog and weariness. Researchers believe two blood proteins in the study of 1,837 persons referred to hospital due to Covid indicate to clots as one cause.

For at least six months, 16% of such individuals are believed to have difficulty thinking, concentrating, or remembering.

Long Covid can also develop as a result of less severe illnesses.

However, the research team from the universities of Oxford and Leicester emphasises:

Their findings are solely applicable to hospitalised patients. They are “the first puzzle piece,” but further research is required before they can suggest or test any viable treatments.

They only followed cognitive deficits at six and twelve months, using tests and questionnaires that may “lack sensitivity.”

Identifying predictors and potential processes was “a key step” in understanding post-Covid-19 brain fog, according to research author Prof Paul Harrison of the University of Oxford. However, there could be other causes of long Covid.

Chris Brightling, a professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Leicester, stated, “It’s a combination of someone’s health before, the acute event itself, and what happens afterwards that leads to physical and mental health consequences.”

Dr. Simon Retford (Above photo) is still recovering from a severe case of Covid in the first autumn of the pandemic.

Dr Simon Retford, a university lecturer from Lancashire, spent two weeks in a coma after contracting Covid in October 2020, with his family warned to anticipate the worst.

He is now 60-70% of his former self, although he still struggles with concentration, short-term memory loss, and losing his line of thought.

“I took on a course-leader role last May, and I was like a really slow computer that struggled to get going,” he adds.

Dr. Retford used to work for the police but is no longer able to do so.

“If I overdo it now, I’ll be exhausted,” he says.

Despite the fact that he may never fully heal, Dr. Retford is determined to remain optimistic.

“I’m still here, while thousands of others aren’t,” he says.

The Post-hospitalisation Covid-19 study (PHosp-Covid) in Nature Medicine blames brain fog on elevated levels of the protein fibrinogen and the protein fragment D-dimer.

“Both fibrinogen and D-dimer are involved in blood clotting, so the results support the hypothesis that blood clots are a cause of post-Covid cognitive problems,” stated study author Dr Max Taquet of Oxford.

“Fibrinogen may act directly on the brain and its blood vessels, whereas D-dimer frequently reflects blood clots in the lungs, and problems in the brain may be due to a lack of oxygen.”

Those with high D-dimer levels also:

complained of extreme tiredness and being short of breath

tended to have difficulty holding down a job