Connect with us

Health

Private Hospitals Told Not to Charge Patients for Covid-19 Treatment
Advertisement

Health

Bangkok Aims for Herd Immunity by Vaccinating 50,000 People Per Day

Health

Scientists Believe Ventilation Systems Linked to the Spread of Covid-19

Health

Increasing Your HGH Levels – HGH Injections or HGH Supplements?

Health

TebCan to Provide High-Quality Medical Services in Jordan

Health

Never-Failing Tips for Finding the Perfect Face Mask for Your Skin Issue

Health

Thailand's FDA Approves Moderna Vaccine, Getting it is the Next Hurdle

Health

Why Your Should Take Alpha-GPC in Your Daily Dose of Supplements

Health

Indian Covid-19 Variant "B.1.617.1." Confirmed in Thailand

Health

Thai Private Hospitals to Charge 3000 Baht for Moderna Vaccine

Health

Private Hospitals Told Not to Charge Patients for Covid-19 Treatment

Published

2 mins ago

on

Private hospitals cannot charge Covid-19 patients for treatment

Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) have told Private Hospitals they cannot charge patients for Covid-19 treatment. NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree held a video conference with private hospitals nationwide on Wednesday.

Dr Jadet later  told the Bangkok Post that the NHSO had asked private hospitals not to charge Covid-19 patients.

Private hospitals attending the meeting said they had to charge Covid-19 patients previously due to the NHSO’s delayed reimbursement for Covid-19 treatment costs.

Dr Jadet told them the NHSO had since shortened the reimbursement period for private hospitals to 15 days. He has asked them to charge for Covid-19 treatment at a rate set by public health authorities.

For extra Covid-19 expenses not included in the NHSO’s list, he would consider including them in the list and would reimburse private hospitals later, he said.

Some private hospitals have recently refused to provide Covid-19 testing to people since they were afraid the NHSO would not reimburse them, according to the NHSO chief.

During the video conference, private hospitals expressed their willingness to comply with the NHSO’s guidelines on Covid-19 treatment billing, he said.

Department of Health Service Support director-general Tares Krassanairawiwong, who also joined the meeting, thanked private hospitals for their cooperation. He said many complaints about Covid-19 patients being charged by private hospitals were caused by misunderstandings.

“If Covid-19 patients are entitled to receive free treatment, they should be able to receive refunds for the fees they paid private hospitals. “Patients and hospitals were encouraged to mediate, but those who refused to mediate can bring their cases to court,” Dr Tares said.

The department had asked private hospitals not to send Covid-19 patients their bills since they might think that they had to pay for the treatment, the doctor said.

Dr Tares said all private hospitals were obliged to treat Covid-19 patients as emergency patients. Patients do not have to pay for emergency services and treatment which can be reimbursed by the NHSO.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog