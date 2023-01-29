Miscarriage: Know 5 Causes And Reduce Your Risk

(CTN News) – Pregnant women sometimes worry about the risk of miscarriage or pregnancy loss. Usually, miscarriages occur for reasons that are beyond your control. Pregnancy loss can be difficult to pinpoint because of a variety of factors.

You can however improve your chances of having a healthy and fruitful pregnancy by learning the common causes of miscarriages.

The following are some of the most common causes of pregnancy loss:

1. Chromosomes that are abnormal

More than half of miscarriages occur in the first 12 weeks because of an abnormal number of chromosomes. A baby’s chromosomes determine the colour of their hair and eyes.

A damaged or incorrect number of chromosomes prevents your baby from growing properly. Chromosomal problems and pregnancy loss are more likely to occur as you age, especially after the age of 35.

2. Problems related to health

A woman’s health plays an instrumental role in carrying a pregnancy to term. It is common for women to lose a pregnancy due to health problems, such as rubella, cytomegalovirus, HIV, syphilis, thyroid disease, or autoimmune disorders.

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can also cause issues during pregnancy if not managed appropriately.

Habits can also contribute to pregnancy loss, in addition to health problems. The risks of pregnancy are increased in women who smoke, drink heavily, and use illegal drugs.

3. The medications

Several over-the-counter and prescription medications can also raise your chances of pregnancy loss, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for pain and inflammation, medications used for rheumatoid arthritis, and certain skin conditions such as eczema and acne.

4. Hazardous environmental conditions

The environment at home or at work, as well as second-hand smoke, can pose a risk to your pregnancy. In addition to pesticides, there are solvents in old pipes such as paint thinners and paint, and pesticides that kill insects or rodents.

5. Poisoning from food

Food poisoning during pregnancy can increase your risk of miscarriage or pregnancy loss. Infected raw meat usually causes Toxoplasmosis, while consuming raw eggs usually causes Salmonella.

Miscarriage prevention tips

There is no need to worry that certain activities or emotions might increase the risk of pregnancy.

You can, however, do most normal stuff like working, sitting or standing for a reasonable amount of time, air travel, having sex, exercising, having an emotional shock, or a moderate amount of stress if your pregnancy is not considered high-risk.

The most effective thing you can do to prevent a miscarriage is to take proper care of your body.

You can take care of yourself while pregnant by going to all your prenatal appointments, staying healthy, taking a prenatal vitamin, avoiding risk factors like smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol, and eating a healthy diet.

As you wait eagerly for your bundle of joy, make sure you follow your doctor’s instructions.

