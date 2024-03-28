Could Exercising Every Day Help Your Insomnia? Recent Studies Confirm Yes

(CTN News) – A new study found that people who exercise regularly (at least twice or three times a week) have a lower risk of Insomnia. Findings published on March 26 in the journal BMJ Open also show that those who commit to exercising for an extended period are more likely to receive the required amount of sleep each night.

The study team, which included Icelandic psychologists Erla Bjornsdottir and Elin Helga Thorarinsdottir, concluded that “consistency in [physical activity] might be an important factor in optimizing sleep duration and reducing the symptoms of insomnia” in their conclusion.

Researchers in this study monitored the sleeping and exercise patterns of 4,400 middle-aged persons from nine different European countries across 21 different hospitals.

We questioned each participant how often they worked out until they sweat or run out of breath.

Those who exercised regularly (defined as at least three times per week for a total of one hour) were found to be:

People who have a 42% lower likelihood of having trouble falling asleep

Two-and-a-half times less likely to experience sleeplessness

Reduced likelihood of experiencing multiple insomnia symptoms by 40%

Prolonged difficulty falling asleep, frequent awakenings throughout the night, and daytime drowsiness are all signs of insomnia. According to the study, regular exercisers also had a 55% higher chance of getting the suggested 6–9 hours of sleep per night.

The results demonstrate that they were 29% less likely to get less than 6 hours of sleep and 52% less likely to get 9 or more. Also, compared to individuals who did nothing over the study’s ten years, those who started exercising regularly had a 21% better chance of becoming regular sleepers.

In a journal news release, the researchers stated that these results are consistent with previous research showing a connection between regular exercise and good sleep.

Exercise not only makes people sleep better because their muscles are exhausted, but it also increases the likelihood that they will maintain a healthy lifestyle, as pointed out by the researchers.

