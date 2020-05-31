Can Kratom Really Help Boost Your Immune System?

What is the Immune System?

It is our first line of defense against fighting and protecting the body from infections, germs, pathogens, viruses, and diseases. It’s the very pillar of good health. Learn how Kratom can help possibly boost your immune system.

The immune system is made of multiple pieces including organs, tissues, and cells. When triggered, it begins removing all interlopers from our bodies. One of the reasons for poor health is when the immune system is dramatically sluggish or not working at all.

On the other spectrum, an overactive immune system can also cause health trouble. An overactive or confused immune system can start attacking the body’s healthy cells by mistaking them as foreign invaders.

Both of these situations can hinder optimal health. Therefore, we need the right food, diet, and supplements to maintain an intelligent and strong immune system. Speaking of which, there are talks that kratom, a Southeast Asian herb could bolster this mega-important system of the human body.

But, how true is it?

Let’s find out!

Can Kratom Actually Improve My Immune System?

The immune-boosting effects of kratom are usually invariable and indirect. There are not a lot of studies conducted on this subject. However, it’s worth mentioning that kratom does help to eradicate a lot of bodily discomforts. Instead of resorting to a handful of pills, many users find it way healthier and better to intake kratom.

For instance, if you ever find yourself feeling a little under the weather or sense you might be catching a cold/flu, consuming kratom can give a sluggish immune system a little shake. It can remind it to get to work and fight off infections.

Kratom is really a preventive tool wherein if you maintain regular and steady doses, it may help you in the long-run. However, it is advised not to take it as a supplement solely for the purpose of boosting your immune system.

Immune-Boosting Alkaloids in Kratom

The true therapeutic and healing power of kratom lies in the alkaloids that are present in the leaves. These alkaloids are the chemical compounds that may bolster your immune system.

Upon careful research, scientists have found or at least they believe that the following alkaloids may be the reasons why kratom exhibits immunostimulating properties:

Isomitraphylline : Many researchers identify it as an anti-leukemic agent

: Many researchers identify it as an anti-leukemic agent Isorhynchopylline : This is essentially an immunostimulant

: This is essentially an immunostimulant Isopteropodine : Yet another immunostimulant alkaloid

: Yet another immunostimulant alkaloid Mitraphylline: This is a non-narcotic hypertensive. It also acts as a muscle relaxant and a diuretic.

Can Kratom Worsen the Immune Problems?

So far there haven’t been any incidences or medical reports that could tell whether or not kratom consumption can further complicate the immune system. None of the kratom’s side-effects has it as part of the list.

As long as the user is careful and maintains small and infrequent doses, the side-effects should be minor and should subdue on their own. They are barely noticeable. If you are a regular user, make sure to give it a break every now and then.

However, if you do happen to notice any strange health issues that seem to be getting more complicated, you should definitely seek expert medical attention. You would want to steer clear of kratom for a while if the symptoms get worse.

Regular and prolonged usage of kratom could increase the tolerance levels as well. Inevitably it could hinder its ability to help the immune system. This is why regular breaks are always a good thing to hit that reset button and also to avoid this issue from ever happening.

Best Kratom Strains for Boosting Immune System

So, you’re probably wondering which of the kratom strains are the best in this regard. This is a valid question since options are practically endless; thanks to myriad forms of kratom strains.

You should know that while all kratom leaves and powder may show, to some degree, immune-boosting effects – there are some strains which are better suited for this purpose.

Red Bali Kratom Powder

White Indo

Borneo Green Kratom

Benefits of Kratom

Kratom is an indigenous plant. The natives of countries like Indonesia, Bali, Thailand, and the Philippines used it as folk medicine; largely to manage pain, improve energy, and overcome opioid addiction naturally.

It is also used as an occasional recreational herb.

Below are some ways in which kratom could help you physically and mentally:

Pain management – Kratom manages pain in a wholesome and natural way. It carries amazing anti-inflammatory properties. We know that a huge number of people struggle with chronic pain. Some of them claim that kratom gave them a brand new life by ridding them of years of constant pain. Check out user reviews on kratom for pain management.

Kratom manages pain in a wholesome and natural way. It carries amazing anti-inflammatory properties. We know that a huge number of people struggle with chronic pain. Some of them claim that kratom gave them a brand new life by ridding them of years of constant pain. Check out user reviews on kratom for pain management. Opioid Management – A large number of users across American and Canada abuse opioids and other addictive substances. Supplements like kratom and cannabis offer a safer and more natural alternative to slowly and safely wean them off of those harmful, addictive substances. Please note that kratom is not medically approved for this purpose. But, anecdotal evidence does support these claims.

– A large number of users across American and Canada abuse opioids and other addictive substances. Supplements like kratom and cannabis offer a safer and more natural alternative to slowly and safely wean them off of those harmful, addictive substances. Please note that kratom is not medically approved for this purpose. But, anecdotal evidence does support these claims. Fights stress and promotes relaxation – Some kratom strains can relax you. If you’re someone who is constantly under pressure or happens to struggle with chronic stress, right kratom dose could make you feel rejuvenated and relaxed. Kratom is also noted to help if you’re dealing with depression, anxiety, and several other mental health issues.

Some kratom strains can relax you. If you’re someone who is constantly under pressure or happens to struggle with chronic stress, right kratom dose could make you feel rejuvenated and relaxed. Kratom is also noted to help if you’re dealing with depression, anxiety, and several other mental health issues. Energy Booster – Since kratom belongs to the family of coffee plants, it’s natural to expect a surge of energy and motivation. But, do know that not all strains are created equal. While some strains would mildly dull your sensations, others can cheer you up and lift your spirits. They can energize you in a good way so you can get things done more easily.

Final Thoughts

There’s no doubt that kratom is a magic herb. If taken rightly with proper precaution and after thorough research, the overall benefits of this plant can be staggeringly amazing.