Thailand’s Coronavirus Total Jumps to 47 After 4 New Cases Reported

Thailand has reports four new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 47 the Department of Disease Control reported a news conference. The new cases include an Italian, 2 Thai and a Chinese student.

The new cases include a 29 year-old Italian man who arrived in Thailand on March 1st. He was diagnosed with the virus at a hospital in Chonburi province on March 2.

The second case is a 42 year-old Thai male office worker who returned from Italy on March 2nd. He was diagnosed with the virus on March 3 also in Chonburi hospital.

The third is a 22 year-old Chinese male student who was screened with symptoms while in transit at Suvarnabhumi Airport. He was traveling from Iran to China and just transiting in Bangkok, according to Reuters.

The fourth case is a 20 year-old Thai male student who arrived from Iran on Feb. 27th. He was also diagnosed with the virus in the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province on March 2.

Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality, also 31 patients have recovered and returned home, while 15 are still being treated in hospitals.

Fake News about Coronavirus in Thailand

Meanwhile, Fears and fake news being spread over social media about the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand has sparked a food hoarding frenzy in Bangkok. Shoppers are quickly emptying supermarket shelves of long-lasting items.

People are hoarding instant noodles, packed rice, tissue paper, tinned fish and drinking water. Above all as fears mount over a possible coronavirus pandemic.

Large retail operators including Tops Supermarket, Tesco Lotus, The Mall Group and Big C acknowledged that these items have been snapped up quickly. The hoarding consequently started happening after the announcement of Thailand’s first death due to the Coronavirus.