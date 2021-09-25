9 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views (Real & Cheap)

If you have a YouTube channel, make good videos and upload them, you will see that a lot of people view them. However, the sad part is that there is no guarantee that people will see your videos after you upload them, even though the video hosting platform has billions of users from all around the world. You will have to drive new traffic to your videos or rely on gaining new subscribers to view them. Here are some of the best sites to buy YouTube views.

The traditional method here is that you need to drive new traffic and wait for the results. However, this method can take a lot of time to see the results. In fact, you may even have to wait for months and years at a time to get even a decent amount of traffic on your YouTube videos. However, there is a way that you can speed this process up, increase your subscribers and views, and gain more traffic at the same time.

The best way to do this is to buy YouTube views. This is the perfect way to save time and increase views on your YouTube videos quickly. The YouTube search algorithm favours channels that have highly-viewed videos.

After the algorithm detects your channel, you will also start gaining new subscribers automatically. This way, your channel and your videos will have a higher rank in the search results.

After some time, your YouTube channel will attract real viewers organically. If they like your content, they may also become subscribers. In essence, buying YouTube views can jumpstart the process of earning via the video-sharing platform.

1. UseViral

If you have been thinking about giving your YouTube channel a little boost and being able to buy YouTube views, then you can definitely try out UseViral. UseViral has been in the market for quite some time and is one of the most experienced names in this niche.

Since the company has been in the market for some years, the simple fact that they have experts to help you boost your YouTube channel speaks volumes of how much they care for their customers. Apart from having an easy-going approach, UseViral ensures that their customers have most of the power on their hands.

UseViral offers its clients a complete dashboard where you can purchase subscribers, likes, and views for your YouTube channel. This means that the customers have the power to tweak their orders however they want.

One of the best features of UseViral is that the platform offers a money-back guarantee; this means that you will get your money back if you are not happy with the provided services. Additionally, the customer care support agents are available 24/7 so that you can get in touch with them at any time if you face an unexpected problem. The customer care agents are available via the live chatbox; alternatively, you can also contact them via the phone number and email address. UseViral promises to deliver the results quickly.

Most customers are very happy with the services of UseViral. You will love the fact that the platform offers many different features, some of which can be accessed for free as well. All these services are fitted into different types of budget plans so that you can choose a plan according to your requirements and budget.

2. SidesMedia

SidesMedia is another great company where you can buy YouTube views without any problems. When it comes to delivering views and likes to your YouTube videos, SidesMedia is known to deliver each time.

You do not have to worry about your YouTube channel; your account will remain entirely secure. Additionally, there is a wide range of payment options available that you can choose based on your budget and requirements. Apart from helping you increase the views on your videos, these packages also allow you to buy shares, likes, and subscribers.

Apart from YouTube, you can use SidesMedia to grow other social media platforms as well. It has a cross-platform presence and can help you with other social media sites like Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more. All you need to do is select the appropriate packages that you need and you are done. You will start gaining real followers and your engagement will boost through the roof.

As of now, SidesMedia is known to have 5,000 network partners that help you increase the popularity of your social media accounts organically. This way, you know that you are getting something of value every time you are buying from SidesMedia.

SidesMedia is known to provide customer support around the clock. The agents are very friendly and prompt and will solve all your questions or problems that you may face. Additionally, there is also the FAQ section where you can look for answers to various common questions customers may have. SidesMedia is known to have a quick delivery timeframe. Therefore, it is quite a reliable platform if you want to buy views, likes, and subscribers for your YouTube channel.

3. Stormviews

Stormviews is one of the best platforms that can help you increase and boost your YouTube channel and videos and help you buy YouTube views. There are several packages available where you can buy subscribers and views ranging from 50 to 1,000. The packages are kept small so that it appears natural on the YouTube algorithm. This is quite a wise move because it would look very unnatural if you purchase 100,000 subscribers in one night; as a result, your YouTube channel can possibly get banned permanently.

Whatever the number of views and subscribers you choose, whether 50 or 1,000, it is just enough to give videos in your channel a major boost in the search engines. The subscribers will be delivered to your YouTube profile as soon as you place your orders. Thankfully, Stormviews will also have a 24/7 operating customer service in case you have any concerns or questions about the services.

Apart from views and subscribers, Stormviews also delivers likes for your YouTube channel. Such additional services will significantly improve the ranking of your videos. You will also gain more subscribers to your YouTube channel organically. You can make use of Stormviews to get your YouTube channel on the right track in the algorithm. Later, you can choose to dabble in their other services when you feel like it.

4. Follower Packages

Follower Packages is one of the top platforms where you can buy YouTube views. The platform is regarded as one of the best in the market, which only means that you will get a well-analyzed and personalized service that will aid you in growing your YouTube channel and also improve your rankings for all social media platforms.

The platform will organically increase your credibility on YouTube and various other platforms, based on your budget. The platform has plans for all types of budgets and will only provide the best quality. Follower Packages is available to almost anyone!

Here, the transactions are done via SSL secured encryption and the result will be delivered to you quickly. Apart from helping you purchase views and likes on YouTube, you can also use the platform for other types of social media platforms like SoundCloud, Instagram, etc.

Everything that you require to improve and boost your social media platforms can be found here. Another important aspect of Follower Packages is that the customer support agents are available 24/7; you can get in touch with them via the live chat feature and the agents will answer all your doubts and queries instantly. Since the platform has worked with high-profile clients like influencers and celebrities, they have been established as one of the leading companies in this niche. If you want to increase the views on your YouTube videos at the best prices, then Follower Packages is definitely one of the top sites to do so.

GetViral.io is a platform that is known to deliver promotions for your YouTube channel as they have promised, and of course assist you with being able to buy YouTube views. The platform understands that YouTube has a unique marketing algorithm and is aware of the working process. Therefore, you will be able to buy a lot of services like likes, subscribers, comments, and more. Therefore, you will improve the number of views you have on your YouTube videos.

GetViral.io promises to only deliver the best services in the market. All these services will be available to you at the most amazing price rates. At times, you can obtain these services for even less than $20. Through these services, you will be able to procure the views and subscribers for your YouTube profile. As you keep increasing the price rates, you will be able to increase the number of likes and views.

The platform is known to provide some of the best and most amazing customer support services in this niche. You can get in touch with the customer care agents directly from the website through the live chat feature; alternatively, you can also send an email to the agents. Whatever method you use, you can expect a quick and prompt response.

GetViral.io is known to deliver a speedy service. They will cater to whatever service that you are looking for. Unlike most other companies in this market, GetViral.io will work hard to ensure that all your needs are met fast. The platform will be in constant touch with you throughout your journey to improve and boost the stats on your YouTube channel and videos.

6. Viralyft

Viralyft is another great platform when it comes to allowing you to buy YouTube views with ease. Here, you can easily buy views, streams, comments, and more for your YouTube channel. Therefore, it will be very easy to increase your online presence in the virtual world. Furthermore, all these services are legit and you will not be provided with fake engagement.

In Viralyft, the chances of any piracy taking place is nil; when compared to other platforms in this niche, you will see that Viralyft offers the best and most efficient services to its customers. The people employed in this company have been working for many years in the fields of marketing and advertisement and know the best tactics to boost your YouTube channel. Additionally, your position here will remain highly secure since you will not have to disclose any sensitive information to Viralyft.

When it comes to increasing and boosting your YouTube chat, you will find a wide range of price packages. You can choose to buy 500 views for less than $18. For $350, you can easily buy more than 20,000 views on any YouTube video.

7. SocialFansGeek

SocialFansGeek is considered a great platform for boosting your YouTube channel; it is particularly popular among digital creators and brands. It is a great choice for boosting your YouTube videos through social media marketing and online promotions. With the help of SocialFansGeek, you can easily buy views for your YouTube videos organically; the best aspect of this platform is that they do not get your fake or empty profiles to view your YouTube videos.

Instead, SocialFansGeek will first create a social media buzz for your YouTube videos and use the data to increase engagement on your channel. It does not matter if you are branding your business on YouTube or an influencer trying to generate a passive income on the platform; SocialFansGeek will cater to all sorts of requirements.

The promotion packages at SocialFansGeek start at $2.50 for 1,000 views to 10,000 views. Perhaps the best aspect of this platform is you can get the results as quickly as you want. You can also buy targeted views from different countries and age groups. Additionally, SocialFansGeek also offers quite a unique package known as the YouTube Ads views by Google Ads. In this package, you will get more views for your YouTube videos from real viewers. As compared to the other plans, Ad Views will offer you 100,000 YouTube Ads views for $200.

8. BuyMoreFans

BuyMoreFans understands that you depend on the quality and number of fans if you want to be successful on any social media. The platform is considered one of the best sites to buy YouTube views quickly and easily. The YouTube views are risk-free and safe; additionally, the retention rate is also very high. The services have been tailored to boost and amplify your engagement and organic reach. This is particularly helpful if you want to attract more views for your YouTube videos.

At BuyMoreFans, you can buy 5,000 views for your YouTube videos for a mere $20. As for 50,000 views, you just need to spend $135. Since the platform promises to deliver only organic viewers, it only means that you will gain more visitors than you have been promised. The retention rate is very impressive; if you are not satisfied with the provided services, you can ask for a refund back.

The best aspect of BuyMoreFans is that you can get these views at any given time. Additionally, you can also target fans from specific regions and nations. Apart from the pocket-friendly price packages, BuyMoreFans is well-known for providing exceptional customer support. The agents are available round-the-clock and will help you solve any queries or doubts you may have. To get in touch with the customer care agents, you can visit them on the live chat option; alternatively, you also have the option of using the email address and/or phone number at your disposal.

9. YTMonster

Last but certainly not least, YTMonster is another great platform where you can buy views, likes, comments, subscribers, and shares for your YouTube channel. YTMonster offers exclusive services for their YouTube channel so that you will see an accelerated growth on your YouTube channel in no time! To get these free views, all you need to do is create an account on YTMonster and these views will be credited to you by subscribing, liking, and viewing other channels on YouTube. This is a great option if you cannot afford to spend money on buying views for your YouTube videos. Alternatively, you can also buy views for your YouTube videos via the Express campaigns; for this, you do not have to create an account.

Buying views for your YouTube videos at YTMonster is very quick and easy. All you need to do is add the link to the video where you want to increase the views. Next, you need to select the number of views for the video. Based on the number of views you want, you need to pay the amount via PayPal, and you are done. The results will be delivered to you well within 24 hours. For 1,000 views on YouTube, the prices start at $8.

Final Thoughts

The above-mentioned platforms are considered some of the best sites to buy YouTube views when it comes to increasing views on your YouTube videos. With the help of these platforms, you will be able to buy YouTube views with ease. These platforms are some of the best in this niche and will only provide you with organic views. Therefore, you do not have to worry about your YouTube channel getting banned because of fake and inorganic views. Additionally, all of them have decent price ranges so that you do not have to blow off your entire budget just for increasing YouTube views.