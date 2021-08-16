Prominent Thai YouTuber Run Over by Train in Central Thailand

A prominent Thai Youtuber was found dead after being run over by a train on a railway in central Thailand’s Pattaya city after midnight on early hours of Sunday morning.

Pattaya Police were notified of the incident at 0:30 A.M. on the railway near the intersection of Soi Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

Police and Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of a Thai man who was only identified as ‘Beer Apache’ a Thai YouTube personality.

Upon arrival police found the train was found 100 meters from the Youtuber’s body. The train engineer, Mr. Prasert Changkep, 56, was waiting for police at the scene.

The train engineer told police, “I was travelling from Map Taphut heading to Si Racha when I saw someone lying on the railway I honked the train horn and immediately pulled the brake but it was too late.

The Youtuber had been lying on the tracks with cardboard under his body.

Mr. Tada or ‘Est Rom Klao’ a fellow Youtuber and friend of ‘Beer Apache’ told police, “He is basically my brother. We were heavily drinking while other friends were doing content for YouTube. Mr. Beer appeared to have got upset by something and then left on his own without telling anyone where he went.”

Pattaya Police are continuing their investigation and are unsure at this point the incident was an accident. Police are trying to determine if Beer Apache had passed out from alcohol, or his death was suicide. Police will also be reviewing CCTV in the area to determine the sequence of events.

Meanwhile on his YouTube channel, that he made with several friends, posted a tribute to him after his co-creators found out about the shocking death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Source: Pattaya News

Read more trending news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new