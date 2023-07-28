Connect with us

Thai Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Underage Student Girls for Better Marks
Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thai Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Underage Student Girls for Better Marks

(CTN News) –  A Thai teacher has been accused of blackmailing female students at a high school in the Isaan region of Roi Et into having sex with him in exchange for higher grades.

The teacher allegedly admitted to having a relationship with one of his adolescent students but denied blackmailing them into sex. According to the Big Krian Facebook page, the teacher, Thanapon, had a hidden relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Thanapon allegedly enticed the kid to his house to discuss the issue after the student received poor grades and was unable to progress in school. Thanapon’s sex-for-better-grades scheme was revealed last month when another female student who had previously had sex with him discovered his current relationship.

At school, the two girls competed to win the teacher’s heart. The school then intervened and questioned their intentions, learning that they were both having a sexual relationship with the teacher.

According to the page, the three were forced to quit school in order to conceal the problem. The website further chastised the school for neglecting the issue and failing to take legal action against the paedophile teacher.

Then, an alleged voice recording of a conversation between Thanapon and a pupil was leaked. Thanapon is supposed to have remarked on the tape… “I work as a teacher.” It is natural for me to grab attention from the pupils.

I had to tell pupils that I missed them when they said they missed me. True, I had a relationship with a student, but I only had one student. It occurred two years ago.”

Anake, the school’s deputy director, later addressed the situation for the media. He acknowledged that the incident occurred at the school last month. Thanapon, the teacher, had been at the school for a year but had departed once the scandal became known.

Anake went on to say that the teacher quit while the school formed a committee to look into the situation. One of the pupils involved also departed the school not long after the teacher left.

The teen’s mother informed the school that she would be moving to Udon Thani province to live with her father. Anake expressed surprise that the story had gone widespread on social media.

He reported that the teacher had relocated to Prachin Buri, a central district in Thailand.

He believes the information was released to the public to warn others about Thanapon’s previous behaviour, which he worried would be repeated.

Anake stressed that the school was uninvolved in the matter and asked anyone who attempted to expose Thanapon to make an official complaint with the appropriate departments.

