Mother in Japan Charged with Beating Her 6-Year-Old Son to Death
Crime

The 34-year-old mother of a six year old boy discovered beaten to death and placed in a suitcase in grassland near his home has been charged with his murder on July 23, along with her three siblings in Kobe, Japan.

Saki Hosaka, 34, the mother of deceased 6-year-old Nao Hosaka, her brother Daichi, 32, and 30-year-old twin sisters Tomomi and Asaka are among the accused. In June, the body of Nao was discovered in Kobe Japan.

On June 19, Hyogo prefectural police in Japan believe he was beaten to death with a metal pipe. According to individuals close to the investigation, Nao’s body had multiple bruises, mostly on his back, and the cause of death was most likely severe shock.

6 year old murdered kobe Japan

Because of the severity of the beating, authorities are considering further charges such as abandoning a body and failing to transport the youngster to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the sources, police found that the defendants had either a purpose to kill or a “unintentional intent” to let the youngster die, so justifying the murder allegation.

Nao and his 57-year-old grandma were among the six members of the family. They shared an apartment in the city’s Nishi Ward.

According to police, several of the accused are claiming that other family members, not themselves, were responsible for Nao’s death. Police recovered various stick-shaped things from their residence, including a metal pipe.

The four were initially arrested on June 22 on suspicion of hurting and confining Nao’s grandma in their apartment’s closet between March and June. They were arrested again on July 13 on suspicion of discarding Nao’s body in a grassy area near his home in a suitcase.

Doctor and Daughter Arrested in Japan Over Beheading of Man in Hotel

A doctor and daughter arrested on suspicion of beheading a man in Hokkaido Japan.

A doctor, his wife, and their daughter were detained this week on suspicion of murdering a man whose decapitated body was discovered in a hotel in Hokkaido earlier this month.

The suspects’ residence included a human head, according to The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, citing investigative sources.

According to The Mainichi Shimbun, Runa Tamura, 29, and her father, Osamu Tamura, 59, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of mutilation, possession, and abandonment of a corpse.

Hiroko, Runa’s 60-year-old mother, was detained on the same allegations on Tuesday.

On July 2, the naked and decapitated body of 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura was discovered in the bathtub of a hotel room in Sapporo’s Susukino entertainment district.

Beheading Japan

According to The Asahi Shimbun, Runa and Osamu are suspected of decapitating the guy in the hotel. They are also suspected of transporting the victim’s head somewhere.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, who cited investigative sources, the man died from a knife wound and was beheaded after his death.There were no traces of a struggle in the room, and the victim had no defence wounds.

According to Kyodo News, the police are attempting to determine a motivation for the murder as well as the relationship between the father and daughter and Ura. The police have declined to specify whether the suspects have pled guilty to the allegations.

Ura and another person, thought to be Runa, checked into the hotel at 10.50 p.m. on July 1. According to Kyodo News, a person was seen leaving the hotel alone at 2 a.m. on July 2.

According to the report, Osamu works as a psychiatrist at a hospital in Sapporo. He may have dropped off and picked up Runa at the motel.

According to the report, the police do not believe Osamu entered the building.

A hotel worker discovered Ura’s death after checking the room after he did not check out by the afternoon.

The suspected murder occurred in an area known for its “love hotels.”
ADVERTISEMENT


