Teen Girls Surrender After Brutal Attack on 13-Year-Old

Last Updated on October 7, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A group of teen girls in Kamphaeng Phet, Thailand, recently surrendered to local police. They faced serious assault charges after a highly disturbing video recently surfaced on social media. The viral footage showed them brutally attacking a 13-year-old girl in the middle of a deserted street.

This shocking incident quickly sparked intense public outrage across several prominent local social media platforms. A well-known community page administrator eventually stepped in to assist the deeply traumatized young victim. He quickly helped the injured girl and her family file an official police report with authorities.

Key Takeaways

A gang of teen girls violently attacked a 13-year-old student after a failed dispute settlement.

The victim’s family quickly pressed criminal charges after a video of the assault went viral.

The attackers surrendered to local authorities, claiming their actions stemmed from a brief emotional outburst.

A Late-Night Dispute Turns Violent

This deeply violent confrontation took place late at night on the second day of October. The teenagers originally met near a local village in Kamphaeng Phet to resolve an ongoing dispute. Unfortunately, the peace talks completely failed, which quickly escalated into a physical and terrifying altercation.

According to reports from MGR Online, the young victim was simply sitting on a parked motorcycle. Suddenly, a teenager wearing a green shirt rushed forward and aggressively pulled the victim’s hair. This sudden attack caused the young 13-year-old student to fall hard onto the rough pavement.

Another teenager in a pink shirt then eagerly joined the brutal and totally unprovoked assault. She repeatedly slapped and hit the young girl, leaving her completely defenseless on the cold ground. The young victim cried out in intense fear, begging them to stop and let her go home.

The Victim’s Harrowing Experience

Despite the young girl’s desperate apologies, the aggressive group absolutely refused to stop their vicious attack. They continued to kick and mock her until concerned bystanders finally rushed in to intervene. The deeply traumatized victim later revealed the full terrifying story to local police and family services.

She explained that the older girls initially challenged her to a fair one-on-one street fight. When she arrived at the meeting spot, they forcefully tried to make her fight someone else. After she firmly refused, the aggressive group falsely promised they would safely drive her back home.

Instead of driving her home, they deliberately took her to a dark, isolated road near a school. That was where the terrifying and completely unprovoked physical assault was violently carried out against her. The young girl suffered numerous painful physical bruises across her face, arms, legs, and delicate body.

Teen Attackers Face Legal Consequences

After the disturbing video went viral, the victim’s aunt recognized her niece and took immediate action. She quickly brought the young girl to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital for a thorough and complete medical examination. The resulting medical certificate now serves as crucial physical evidence for the ongoing official criminal investigation.

Shortly after the police report was filed, the attackers’ parents brought them directly to the station. The teenage girls openly confessed to being the specific individuals seen in the disturbing viral video. They publicly apologized, claiming the violent outburst was simply driven by uncontrollable and sudden momentary anger.

Local police are currently gathering more evidence and carefully reviewing the official hospital medical reports. They are actively coordinating with a multidisciplinary team to properly interview all the youths involved. Authorities promise to follow strict legal procedures to ensure absolute justice for the traumatized young victim.

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