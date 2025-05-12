Family Seeks Justice After 13-Year-Old Girl Beaten By Older Teens

Kamphaeng Phet – A 13-year-old girl is at the centre of a troubling incident after her relatives took her case to a popular local Facebook page, hoping to find justice. She was lured by friends and older students, assaulted twice, and nearly drowned after being kicked into a canal.

The incident was recorded and shared online, and she was threatened not to tell anyone or risk even more harm.

The girl’s family shared her story online, describing how she was tricked into meeting with students from another school to clear up a rumour. This led to her being attacked by a group who claimed police connections, and then pushed into a canal.

Thankfully, someone jumped in to rescue her. The attackers later warned her not to report the incident and threatened her safety if she did.

The first attack happened on May 7. The girl explained that a misunderstanding led to a meeting organised by an older student, Bow (18), near a local dam. She tried to apologise for the confusion, but Bow urged the others to hit her.

They filmed the incident, kicked her into the water, and later threatened her not to tell anyone, saying they would hurt her further and hide her body. After this, they took her home as if nothing had happened.

Fearing another attack, she kept silent. But on May 9, while at a temple fair near her home, she was confronted again by two of her attackers. One of them pulled her hair and slapped her. She tried to leave, but was threatened again.

This time, the girl told her guardians, who saw the video shared among local students and decided to act.

The family filed a police report at Muang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station and also shared the case with a popular complaint page, worried about the safety of their daughter.

The attackers claimed their parents worked in the police and said any legal action would not be a problem for them.

The young girl described feeling betrayed after being told she would not be attacked, only to be surrounded and beaten. She was forced to kneel and beg for forgiveness, then thrown into the canal, begging for help because she couldn’t swim.

After she was pulled out, they poured water and soft drinks over her.

The threats continued: if she talked, they would find her and make sure no one could find her body. After the second attack, she finally confided in her family. They brought her to see a doctor and reported the incident to the police.

Her aunts said the violence was far more than what was needed to solve a misunderstanding. If the students had just come to talk, the family would have tried to make things right. The second attack pushed them to speak out.

One of the attackers even told their friends that, because they had police relatives, they could handle any police report.

The family is now asking for help from authorities to protect the girl and make sure her case is properly handled. They want answers and action so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

