Crime

Family Seeks Justice After 13-Year-Old Girl Beaten By Older Teens

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Girl attacked by Teens
The young girl described feeling betrayed after being told she would not be attacked, only to be surrounded and beaten.

Kamphaeng Phet – A 13-year-old girl is at the centre of a troubling incident after her relatives took her case to a popular local Facebook page, hoping to find justice. She was lured by friends and older students, assaulted twice, and nearly drowned after being kicked into a canal.

The incident was recorded and shared online, and she was threatened not to tell anyone or risk even more harm.

The girl’s family shared her story online, describing how she was tricked into meeting with students from another school to clear up a rumour. This led to her being attacked by a group who claimed police connections, and then pushed into a canal.

Thankfully, someone jumped in to rescue her. The attackers later warned her not to report the incident and threatened her safety if she did.

The first attack happened on May 7. The girl explained that a misunderstanding led to a meeting organised by an older student, Bow (18), near a local dam. She tried to apologise for the confusion, but Bow urged the others to hit her.

Girl attacked by Teens

They filmed the incident, kicked her into the water, and later threatened her not to tell anyone, saying they would hurt her further and hide her body. After this, they took her home as if nothing had happened.

Fearing another attack, she kept silent. But on May 9, while at a temple fair near her home, she was confronted again by two of her attackers. One of them pulled her hair and slapped her. She tried to leave, but was threatened again.

This time, the girl told her guardians, who saw the video shared among local students and decided to act.

The family filed a police report at Muang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station and also shared the case with a popular complaint page, worried about the safety of their daughter.

The attackers claimed their parents worked in the police and said any legal action would not be a problem for them.

Girl attacked by Teens

The young girl described feeling betrayed after being told she would not be attacked, only to be surrounded and beaten. She was forced to kneel and beg for forgiveness, then thrown into the canal, begging for help because she couldn’t swim.

After she was pulled out, they poured water and soft drinks over her.

The threats continued: if she talked, they would find her and make sure no one could find her body. After the second attack, she finally confided in her family. They brought her to see a doctor and reported the incident to the police.

Her aunts said the violence was far more than what was needed to solve a misunderstanding. If the students had just come to talk, the family would have tried to make things right. The second attack pushed them to speak out.

One of the attackers even told their friends that, because they had police relatives, they could handle any police report.

The family is now asking for help from authorities to protect the girl and make sure her case is properly handled. They want answers and action so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Related News:

Police Arrest Man for Strangling His Girlfriend in a Fit of Rage

British Man Arrested in Chiang Mai for Overstaying his Visa a Staggering 25 Years
Parents Demand Action Over Coach Abusing Students in Lampang
Police Officer Shoots and Kills Fellow Officer in Drunken Rage
Chiang Rai Police Take Down Human Trafficking Ring
Army Soldier Gunned Down a Day After Winning 3rd Prize in the State Lottery
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Man Admits to Strangling His Girlfriend in a Fit of Rage Police Arrest Man for Strangling His Girlfriend in a Fit of Rage
Next Article Pickup Plunges Off Cliff in Chiang Rai Pickup Plunges Off Cliff in Chiang Rai, Killing 3 and Seriously Injuring 4 Children

Soi Dog

Trending News

Abithelp Tablets – Everything You Need to Know Before Taking Them
Abithelp Tablets – Everything You Need to Know Before Taking Them
Health
US China Trade Deal
US and China Strike Landmark Trade Deal in Geneva, Bolstering Trump’s Economic Agenda
Business
Why Rapelusr Is the Best Productivity App for Teams and Individuals in 2025
Why Rapelusr Is the Best Productivity App for Teams and Individuals in 2025
Tech
Philippines 2025 Midterm Elections
China Relations Ignite Political Firestorm in Philippines 2025 Midterm Elections
News Asia

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App