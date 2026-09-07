Police Officer Surrenders After Killing Teen in Fatal Hit-and-Run

PHITSANULOK – A high-ranking police officer has finally turned himself in after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phitsanulok. The tragic accident happened late at night on September 2. The driver crashed his SUV into a motorcycle, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring two others before driving away.

The suspect, identified as a police inspector, dodged authorities for days before finally surrendering. The senior police officer arrived with his lawyer to face the police. He also met the heartbroken family of the young victim for the very first time.

Key Takeaways

A police inspector surrendered three days after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Phitsanulok.

The tragic accident killed a 16-year-old boy and left two other people injured.

Authorities promised a fair investigation and charged the officer with reckless driving and fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old victim, Peerapat “Nong Khao Pan” Ratuay, lost his life in the devastating crash. When the police inspector arrived at the local station, officers took him into an interrogation room. After a brief interview, the victim’s parents and aunt entered the room to speak with him.

During this emotional meeting, the suspect reportedly confessed to the initial charges. He showed deep regret and apologized for his careless actions. Furthermore, he offered to pay full compensation to help the grieving family through this difficult time.

Police officially charged the inspector with reckless driving causing death and injuries. They also charged him with fleeing an accident scene without helping the victims.

The Mystery of the Fake License Plates

The case took a strange turn when investigators checked the suspect’s Toyota Fortuner SUV. They discovered the vehicle was displaying license plates that actually belonged to a Honda Jazz. This shocking detail raised many questions about why a police officer used fake plates.

The suspect claimed he had recently bought the SUV second-hand. However, investigators are not simply taking his word for it. They sent the vehicle to a forensic team for a complete and thorough inspection.

Forensic experts will check if the license plates were forged or stolen. They are looking closely at every piece of evidence to uncover the full truth. Ultimately, the police want to ensure nothing is hidden from the public eye.

Police Promise a Fair and Honest Investigation

Many people worried that the police might protect one of their own officers. However, top police officials in Phitsanulok promised a completely fair and transparent investigation. They stated clearly that they will not hide the truth or shield the suspect from justice.

Officers are currently gathering CCTV footage and questioning witnesses from a nearby nightclub. They are also conducting DNA tests, urine checks, and blood tests on the suspect. Although five days have passed since the crash, they hope to find any traces of illegal substances.

Detectives admit that testing for alcohol might be too late now. Even so, they can still use witness statements and video evidence to build a strong case. Meanwhile, the young boy’s family recently scattered his ashes in the Nan River, hoping for peace and justice.

Trending News: