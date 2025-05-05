Crazed Man Attacks Police With a Knife, Yelling “Today I’ll kill a Police Officer!”

PHETCHABUN – A tense moment unfolded in north-central Thailand when a man armed with a knife stormed a police post outside a local kindergarten with a knife in broad daylight. He shouted threats at the officers inside, declaring he wanted to harm police.

Quick thinking by the officers meant they managed to lock the door and call for backup before the man could get inside.

The incident happened just after midday, Phetchabun police and residents managed to catch the man near his home, located at house number 84, Moo 3, Na Saeng, Lom Kao District. Officers seized the knife at the scene.

Earlier that day, at around 11:58 am, Pol Sgt Nattasat Sisang was on traffic duty at the police post in front of Lom Kao Kindergarten. A man, later identified as Theerapat, 25, arrived on a red Honda PCX motorcycle.

Pol Sgt Nattasat told Thai Media that the man was shirtless, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and carried a knife.

He walked up to the post, yelling, “Today I’ll kill a police officer!” Luckily, the officers had secured the door, so he left on his motorcycle. Pol Sgt Nattasat quickly alerted the Lom Kao police station to track him down.

Deputy Inspector Rewat Yodma led officers to the man’s house. When they arrived, Mr Theerapat was making a scene and went into the bathroom. As officers tried to talk to him, he suddenly burst out and stabbed the deputy police inspector on the left side of his body.

The suspect then tried to run, but tripped and hit his head on the floor before escaping into a nearby field.

With help from locals, police quickly caught Mr Theerapat and took the knife into evidence. He now faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer and carrying a weapon in public without a valid reason.

Phetchabun Police are holding him at Lom Kao station for further investigation.

