Thailand News

Teen Brothers Forced to Scavenge Garbage to Feed Themselves

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Teen Brothers Forced to Scavenge Garbage to Feed Themselves

Last Updated on September 28, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – In a heartbreaking turn of events, two brothers in Nonthaburi are searching for food in garbage bins to survive. The older brother recently graduated with a law degree but unfortunately lost his stable job. Now, he and his 19-year-old brother must do whatever it takes to feed their ailing mother.

The family’s recent heartbreaking struggles began when their 58-year-old mother suffered a terrible traffic accident. She was struck by a careless motorcycle driver who quickly fled the scene of the crash. Because of her severe physical injuries, she can no longer work to financially support the family.

Key Takeaways

  • A jobless law graduate and his teenage brother are forced to eat food from garbage bins.
  • Their mother cannot work after a hit-and-run accident, leaving the family with absolutely no income.
  • Their home has been without water and electricity for over two months due to unpaid bills.

Without a steady source of income, the family could not pay their expensive utility bills. As a result, their water and electricity services were completely shut off about two months ago. They now owe thousands of baht and must rely on public places for their basic daily needs.

Sifting Trough Garbage in the Dark

For over eight long weeks, the struggling family has learned to adapt to this harsh reality. The younger brother, who goes by the alias “B,” explained their exhausting daily routine to local reporters. They walk to a nearby gas station just to use the restroom and charge their mobile phones.

Furthermore, the brothers wait until late at night to find leftover food outside convenience stores. According to a recent report from Thairath, they divide the scavenged meals carefully so their mother gets enough to eat. They firmly believe this is only a temporary setback while they actively hunt for new jobs.

Interestingly, the resilient younger brother holds a surprisingly positive outlook on their currently grim situation. He firmly refuses to blame the country’s current economy for their sudden and tragic financial downfall. Instead, he genuinely views this as a brief period of bad luck that they will eventually overcome.

A Police Officer Discovers Their Tragedy

The family’s deeply kept secret finally came to light early one morning on September 23. Police Corporal Phukit Phetkhong was actively patrolling the quiet streets of Bang Bua Thong around 2:30 AM. He noticed the two young men digging through the trash and immediately stopped his vehicle to investigate.

Initially, the kind officer assumed they were simply collecting food scraps for local stray cats. However, he was completely shocked when the young men admitted the food was for their own family. He immediately stayed with them to offer emotional support and hand over some basic survival supplies.

Moved by their tragic story, the compassionate officer posted about them on a local community page. He hoped to raise awareness because their dire situation was simply too much for him to fix alone. Since then, his heartfelt social media post has caught the attention of many caring citizens across Thailand.

Despite their current extreme poverty, the desperate brothers remain proud and deeply independent young men. They chose not to beg for food at local temples because they did not want to burden others. They simply want a fair chance to find honest work and rebuild their shattered lives today.

Currently, local government authorities are stepping in to provide much-needed assistance to the struggling household. Kind-hearted donors can send food and essential supplies directly to the Bang Bua Thong City Municipality. Dedicated social workers are actively coordinating relief efforts to help this resilient family get back on their feet.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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