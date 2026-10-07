Toxic River Crisis on Chiang Rai-Myanmar Border Sparks Fear

Last Updated on October 7, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A severe environmental crisis is unfolding along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai province. The Pollution Control Department recently found dangerous levels of heavy metals in local rivers. These toxic chemicals have polluted the Sai and Ruak rivers for the 22nd consecutive time. In response, Chiang Rai Governor Chucheep Pongchai issued an urgent warning for four local sub-districts.

Officials told residents to avoid using the river water for drinking, cooking, or washing dishes. Making ice or processing food with this water is also strictly forbidden right now. Recently, the river water flowing from Myanmar has turned a noticeable dark, muddy color. Because the water levels dropped after the heavy rains stopped, the dark color became much more obvious to everyone. This visible change has sparked deep fear among the people living along the riverbanks.

Key Takeaways

Heavy metal levels in the Sai and Ruak rivers exceeded safety limits for the 22nd time.

Health officials found 31 out of 569 tested locals had unsafe chemical levels in their bodies.

Experts urge the government to temporarily ban mineral imports from Myanmar to force a solution.

Thai health agencies recently checked the health of 569 people across 18 different districts. Shockingly, they found that 31 people already have dangerous chemical levels in their bodies. Health workers will conduct more detailed medical tests by the end of this current year.

These upcoming medical checks will involve local hospitals and various community health organizations working together. The safety of the local water supply is vital for the entire region’s basic survival. Nearly 70,000 hectares of farmland in the river basin rely heavily on this single water source. If the water remains toxic, the local food supply could face serious, long-lasting damage.

Health Fears Grow as Officials Test Locals

Dr. Suebsakul Kitnukorn is a respected social innovation scholar at Mae Fah Luang University. He publicly thanked the governor for officially warning the public about the highly toxic water. However, he noted that this vital safety alert should have been issued much earlier. Heavy metals were first found to exceed basic safety limits back in April of last year.

Despite the delay, the official announcement finally ends months of public doubt and ongoing rumors. Before this, citizens constantly wondered if the river was safe while officials gave very unclear answers. The current warning covers almost all water use but leaves a specific gap for local agriculture. This is because farming relies on different environmental safety limits set by the United Nations.

Farming groups point out that local rice fields cover over 60,500 rai across eight sub-districts. Local farmers grow rice twice a year, which requires a massive amount of fresh river water. Because of this, Dr. Suebsakul urged the agriculture ministry to form a national committee immediately. This group must include government officials, academics, local community groups, and the affected farmers themselves.

Proposed Solutions to Stop the Pollution Source

This proposed national committee would create clear policies, safety guidelines, and a funded action plan. While the province is watching the rivers closely, the national government must fix the root cause. Dr. Suebsakul insists that the government must go far beyond basic trade agreements with Myanmar. He proposed temporarily stopping all mineral imports from Myanmar along the entire national border.

This bold economic move would force Myanmar’s government and armed groups into serious talks with Thailand. He also suggested halting mineral exports to China to pressure them into finding a real solution. Furthermore, Thailand should permanently ban sending mining machines and harsh chemicals directly into Myanmar. Finally, companies importing minerals must prove exactly where their materials are mined for proper safety checks.

Shocking Test Results Reveal Extreme Toxicity

Recent water quality tests show exactly why experts are demanding such strict new border rules. The Pollution Control Department checked 22 different river spots between August 3 and August 7. They tested for arsenic and lead using Thailand’s strict national water quality standards. Sadly, they found that the Kok River exceeded safety limits in six different regional locations.

The situation in the Sai River is even worse, with three highly polluted spots identified. At Ban Hua Fai, testing showed dangerous arsenic levels at 0.284 milligrams per liter. They also found high lead levels reaching 0.266 milligrams per liter in the exact same spot. Near the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, both heavy metals were also far above any safe limits.

Other testing stations downstream confirmed that the toxic pollution is spreading widely across the border area. At a local island pumping station, arsenic was still present at highly dangerous levels for residents.

In fact, almost every single testing point showed chemical levels significantly higher than what is safe. In the absolute worst areas, the toxic metals were 28 times higher than the legal limit. These shocking figures highlight the urgent need for cross-border cooperation to save these vital waterways.

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