Thai Youth Being Targeted With Ecstasy from Europe

Narcotics Control Board has warned over cartoon-character ecstasy pills that are being smuggled from Europe for young users.

ONCB deputy secretary-general Niyom Termsrisook informed reporters of the ecstasy pills on Tuesday in the wake of the arrest of a woman in Pathum Thani province.

She was busted with  about 28,000 cartoon-character ecstasy pills on Oct 8.

“The pills were produced in France and the Netherlands. Drug dealers have also been expanding their markets to Southeast Asia. The drugs are smuggled through airports in Cambodia and Vietnam,” he said.

“The pills are stored in Cambodia before being smuggled through natural border passages to Thailand. The smugglers are (victims of) human traffickers hired by African traffickers.”

Local sellers of the ecstasy pills are targeting young pub goers as the drugs have a sex-stimulant property, Mr Niyom said.

A source at ONCB said a quantity of cartoon-character ecstasy pills was earlier seized at Suvarnabhumi airport. The pills were smuggled from the Netherlands where they were priced at 60 baht per pill.

In Thailand, the price has also soared tenfold.

