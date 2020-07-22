Merchants in Northern Thailand Duped With Fake Bank Notes

Merchants in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai City reported over the weekend that 500 baht fake bank notes were being circulated around the Saraphi area of the city.

According to Thai media, two men were seen purchasing items from various shops in Chiang Mai’s Saraphi markets on Friday. It was soon discovered that they were 500 baht fake bank notes.

Shop owners say two men, both tall and lanky, were seen using these fake notes. The shop owners discovered the fake bank notes had been only photocopies of the real bank notes.

While quality grade paper was used in the photocopy, the thieves only printed one side of the bank note, leaving the side blank.

In 2017 merchants in Pattaya Thailand were enraged after and took to social media to warn fellow sellers about 1000 baht fake bank notes. At least one merchant furiously blamed foreigners for the con.

Siamchon News reported that four shops in Tesco Lotus and its surroundings were hit.

Fake 1000 baht Bank Notes

A Mobile phone shop owner Jiradech Nomneuy, 25, said some “khaek khao” (a term usually used to refer to middle eastern gentlemen of lighter skin color) came into his shop wanting some film coating for a phone.

They gave him a 1,000 baht note for the 250 baht job. Only after they left did he discover the fake bank note.

The numbers in Thai numerals and Roman did not match. Furthermore some commenters online said real notes are “softer”.

According to Thailand’s criminal code – Whoever, to counterfeit the currency, shall be imprisoned as from ten years to twenty years; or fined as from ten years to twenty years; and fined as from twenty thousand Baht to forty thousand Baht.

New 1,000-baht banknote wins regional security award

Meanwhile, the new 1,000 baht banknote has won an international regional award for its design and improved security features. Especially to help prevent counterfeiting.

It was named the Best New Banknote at the three-day High Security Printing Asia 2018 forum in Hanoi.

The 1,000-baht note was issued together with a new 500-baht note on July 28 to mark HM the King’s 66th birthday.

“The 1,000 baht is the highest denomination in the series and is regarded as the most innovative and secure,” the event organizers said on their website.

The notes were printed using Optically Variable Magnetic Ink, which improves security and helps prevent counterfeiting.