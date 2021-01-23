Human Traffickers Turn to Smaller Vehicles for Migrant Smuggling

Border security officials report human traffickers have turned to smaller vehicles to smuggle migrants into Thailand. Three Thais driving separate vehicles were arrested and a total of seven illegal migrants taken into custody at road checkpoints on Friday.

Job brokers awaiting delivery of the illegal workers were also arrested.

Officers manning a checkpoint in Kanchanburi Province stopped a white Toyota Yaris car with Kanchanaburi plates for a search. The car was driven by a 44 year-old Thai woman. Inside were four Myanmar nationals – a 43-year-old man, two women, aged 33 and 17, and a 9-year-old boy. All were illegal migrants.

The woman confessed to taking them from Sangkhla Buri district to meet job brokers. The brokers supplied migrants to employers in Bangkok, she told police. The job brokers were later also arrested, but police gave no details.

Police said Ms Sasiphen was the wife of a tambon administration organization official in Sangkhla Buri district. She had a gem trading business in the border district, and a tourism business in Myanmar’s Phyathonzu border town.