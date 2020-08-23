Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Grandmother Get 50 Year Jail Sentence for Procuring Granddaughter
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Former Miss Teen Thailand Sentence to 33-Year in jail for Drug Trafficking

Crime & Legal

Mother Arrested after Beating Her 4 Year-old Boy into a Coma

Crime & Legal

Police in Northeastern Thailand Hunt for Child Molester

Crime & Legal Northen Thailand

Woman Killed by Air Conditioning Repairman in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Woman Drunk Driving Crashes into 6 Vehicles During Police Chase

Crime & Legal

Armed Robber Gets Away With Over Bt1 Million in Gold Store Heist

Crime & Legal

Chief Prosecutor Who Dropped Charges in Red Bull Heir Case Resigns

Crime & Legal

Former Policeman Destroys Airport Gate Computer after Missing Flight

Crime & Legal News

Thailand's Attorney-General Revisits Red Bull Heirs Manslaughter Charge

Crime & Legal

Grandmother Get 50 Year Jail Sentence for Procuring Granddaughter

Published

2 hours ago

on

grandmother, Thailand, Jailed

A Court in Southern Thailand has handed a 50-year jail term to a grandmother found guilty of offering her 14-year-old granddaughter for sex to a local politician.

The Foundation for Children, Youth and Families, announced yesterday the court handed the jail sentence to Sakol Phodee, the defendant, on Wednesday.

Chuwit Jantaros of the foundation said the court found Ms Sakol guilty of 11 counts of “luring minors for indecent purposes.”. The 11 counts carry 10 years in prison each.

However, the grandmothers sentence was halved to 55 years, under a maximum reduction limit set by the Criminal Code. Above all because the grandmother confessed to her crimes. The foundation secretary also said it was unclear why she made the offer.

Mr Chuwit said that as for the politician, identified only as Mr Supasak, the former chief of a local administration organization (TAO). The court is expected to hear witness testimony next month as the case continues.

The case began after Mr Supasak was seen in an online viral video. He was allegedly sexually harassing the girl inside his vehicle.

Tok Keow the Green Harvest

Family selling their young daughters or in this case granddaughter, is not uncommon in Thailand. In Thai the practice is called Tok Keow,  The English translation is ‘Green Harvest’. One definition from the Thai dictionary refers to it as the practice of middlemen providing advance payment to farmers for rice that was not yet harvested.

Another definition is the practice by which agents would ‘reserve’ adolescent girls from their parents. To be ‘collected’ once they graduated from middle school. Young women from Mae Sot, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai would ‘go South to Songkhla, Surat, Bangkok, to work in entertainment centers. Many end up as sex workers.

Tok keow does not describe the experience of the majority of sex work in the industry, some of which is voluntary, all of which deserve the kind of legal protection Empower Foundation advocates for. It also does not describe the experience of the majority of women living in Thailand’s populous and diverse North, especially not now. Nevertheless, it was a real historical phenomenon, with a living legacy today.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thai Enquirer

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here

Volunteering at Soi Dog