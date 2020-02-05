Foreigners, Thai Arrested in Multiple Drug Seizures in Thailand

Thai anti-drug authorities have announced the arrests of 4 foreign national and 2 Thai in three separate drug seizures in Thailand. The drugs seized were heroin, ecstasy pills, Cocaine, MDA, LSD and also Marijuana.

In the first seizure 2 Taiwanese men were arrested after trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin out of Thailand. The two Taiwanese men were detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after a search of their luggage. The heroin was placed inside instant noodle packages and powder cans to fool the officials.

Police identified the men as Li Chun Hui and Li Chai Pin both 39-year-old and from Taiwan.

Narcotics officers said they will continue the investigation to find who in Taiwan is ordering the drugs. Also which Thai gang was responsible for selling the men the heroin.

Ecstasy pills from Portugal

The next case involved 2 suspects and 7,860 ecstasy pills. Thai post officials intercepted a package from Portugal to an address in Chonburi Province. The package contained ecstasy hidden inside an LED light sign. Consequently a total of 2,260 ecstasy pills were inside the package.

Investigators connected the package to Warisa Inthiraksa, 37 and Chinedu Christian Okeke 26, from Nigeria. Upon a search of their home officials found another 5,600 ecstasy pills. Bringing the total seizure of ecstasy pill to 7,860.

Multiple illegal drugs seized

The third involved 2 Thai suspects and the discovery of multiple drugs. Thai post officials also found another suspicious package sent to Thailand from Germany. Upon examining the package officials found 130 ecstasy pills hidden inside a wireless speaker. The investigation led to the arrests of Buanwas Jaratsri Pakdee and Alinan Homsap.

Furthermore upon a search of their apartment police found 50 grams of MDA, 58 pieces of LSD, 1.5 grams of Cocaine, 5 kilograms of Marijuana, and 2 Million THB in cash.

Narcotics suppression police also all suspects in all three cases have been charge and sent for prosecution.

Source: INN News