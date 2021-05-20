Connect with us

Chinese Man Opens Fire with Machine Gun on Pattaya Police Officers
Suspect in US$31,760,000 Investment Scam Surrenders to Thai Police

Americans Arrested in Bangkok for Kidnapping and Extortion

Fake Modelling Agent Arrested for Drudging and Raping 36 of Women

Illegal Workers, Smugglers and Employers to Face Tough Penalties

VIDEO: Two Men Shot and Killed in Front of Makro Superstore

Chinese Woman Suspected of Illegal Surrogacy Arrested with Baby Boy

Joint Task Force Seizes 150 Million Baht Worth of Meth Pills

Japanese Man Who Scammed Compatriots Arrested in Pattaya

Northern Thailand Police Seize Bt 30 Million in Assets from Drug Networks

A Chinese man in Pattaya has been arrested after shooting  and wounding two police officers from the transnational crime team with a machine gun. The two police officers were shot and wounded as they were trying to serve an arrest warrant with regards to an online gambling syndicate.

Members of the SWAT special police task force entered the premises after the shooting and arrested the Chinese man, identified the man as Jang Yang, 35.

Eight other people – five Chinese nationals, a gardener and two maids – were also detained, police said.

According police, there were three luxury cars – a Porsche, a Rolls-Royce and a Mercedes Benz, parked on the house grounds, a compound covering more than one Rai of land.

Mr Jang was charged with shooting Pol Capt Phanthep Sribunnag, chief of Pattaya police station’s special operations team, and Pol Snr Sgt Maj Kreetha Thipnate, of Pattaya police station, during a raid on the house.

Pol Capt Phanthep sustained three gunshot wounds – to his shoulder, chest and stomach. He was admitted to Chon Buri Hospital in a serious condition. Pol Snr Sgt Maj Kreetha was shot in the right leg and admitted to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

The two officers were working with the Provincial Police Region 2’s transnational crime suppression team.

Natthawut Donchaisong, 41, a gardener, told the Bangkok Post he was cutting grass in front of the house when police arrived in 3-4 cars, got out of the vehicles and approached the house.

He said he heard the sound of knocking on the glass door twice, followed by gunshots from inside the house. He heard at least 10 shots and he quickly ran and hid in front of the house.

A member of the team involved in the raid said they were armed with a search warrant and went to the house to execute it. Mr Jang inside had opened fire at them.

A combined team of Chon Buri, tourist and immigration police inspects the scene on Wednesday evening, led by Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, acting chief of Chon Buri police. A Pattaya police source told CTN news that over 18 million baht is cash and assets were seized by officers from the transnational crime team.

The investigation continues.

