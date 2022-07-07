Chinese Couple Arrested in Chiang Rai for Shooting Compatriot

A Chinese woman and a Chinese man were arrested in Chiang Rai after they allegedly shot and wounded a compatriot while extorting 3 million baht from him in the Muang district of Chiang Mai.

Police Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, the commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 5, said the three got into a heated argument around 2 pm on Tuesday.

The victim was shot in the right buttock by a bullet. He was identified as Wang Xiaoye, 54, of Chinese descent, who had a visa valid until Sept 26.

According to Mr. Wang, he was contacted by a Chinese woman he had known for a while and a Chinese man about buying antique bowls, and he met them at Chindanivet housing estate in Chiang Mai.

The price negotiations failed, he said. Afterwards, the pair tried to extort him for 3 million baht.

As a result of his refusal to pay, a quarrel broke out. The woman fired a .38 pistol at him as he fled for his life. A bullet hit his right buttock.

After fleeing, he jumped into the Ping River and swam to the opposite bank. Then he called the police. The victim took police to the home of the two Chinese suspects around 3 pm on Tuesday. Neither of them could be found. The pair fled in a white Toyota pickup truck toward Chiang Rai.

Police Lt Gen Piya ordered a hunt that led to the arrests in Chiang Khong, around 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Legal action against them was taken at Mae Ping police station in Chiang Mai.