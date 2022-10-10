Youths Attack Texas Hooters Over Candy Bars

(CTN News) – This week, a Hooters in Texas came under heavy attack from a group of youths who were allegedly motivated by some candy.

Video footage of the altercation first appeared on Thursday – when the incident appears to have occurred – but has been circulating this weekend… and the footage is absolutely stunning.

You observe a group of young men, some of whom are shirtless, going wild.

In the vestibule of the restaurant, they beat up what appears to be patrons… whining about a particular man who had fallen.

It appears that some of the staff – including at least one Hooters girl – are also involved in the action… with complete mayhem unfolding.

The person filming says something along the lines of… “all in chocolate”, and at one point you can even see a chocolate bar on the floor.

It appears that that’s exactly what caused all of this to happen – according to a Hooters manager who spoke with TMZ, that’s exactly what caused the whole thing to happen.