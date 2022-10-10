Costco Open On Columbus Day 2022? Explored Working Hours

(CTN News) – The celebration of Columbus Day in the United States will take place on Monday, October 10th, 2022.

As a result, many people are wondering whether Costco Stores will be open or closed on Columbus Day 2022. We have explained that in this article.

During federal holidays, including Columbus Day 2022, most offices, schools, and colleges will be closed.

People often think about going on a shopping spree with their loved ones when they have the day off, and Costco is the ideal destination.

Costco has almost anything you can imagine, which is why it is a great place for people of all ages to shop for almost anything. It is for this reason that you will often see families and friends gathering together at their stores together.

Will Costco be open on Columbus Day 2022?

Yes, of course. Costco stores across the country will remain open and functional during Columbus Day 2022. During federal holidays such as Labor Day, Memorial Day, etc., Costco is generally closed.

On Columbus Day, however, their stores remain open during regular business hours.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, you will be able to visit the local or nearby Costco store without any problems. Please ensure that you visit them during their regular working hours on weekdays. During the holiday season, you can enjoy shopping with your family and friends.

Columbus Day 2022 Costco Store Hours

The Costco stores will be open during regular weekday hours on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day/ Indigenous People’s Day. The stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET.

Costco’s weekend working hours are different. Stores are open between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Costco Business Centers operate on a different schedule than warehouse stores. Monday through Saturday, they are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Costco Stores Closed on Holidays

Cosco warehouse stores are closed on the following holidays, according to the official Costco website:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Avoid visiting Costco on these days. Prepare for the celebrations beforehand. Visit Walmart, Target, Best Buy, etc., instead.

