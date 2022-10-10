Connect with us

Tech

Costco Open On Columbus Day 2022? Explored Working Hours
Advertisement

Tech

Earth's Surface Hides a Huge Ocean

Tech

Halloween sale of 2022: iPads And MacBooks Expected to Be Discounted, Sale Dates, And More

Tech

A 'Hunter's Moon' Will Be Visible In Philly On Sunday

Tech

How to see the Draconid meteor shower from South Africa in 2022

Tech

Google's Pixel 7 Pricing Challenge: Carriers Offer iPhones and Galaxy Phones For Free

Tech

'Super Mario Bros.'2022 Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Icon To Life

Tech

Fortnite Season 4 Driftwood Locations

Tech

Where to Learn Game Programming

Tech

Vietnam's Digital Renaissance

Tech

A Brief Comparison of SharePoint 2019 vs. SharePoint Online

Tech

'Terrifier 2': How To Watch It

Tech

Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro: Everything You Need To Know And The Best Deals

Tech

Fortnite 22.10 Update Adds Holo-Chests and DMR

Tech

Metaverse: Core Development of the Gaming Industry

Learning Tech

Best Mobile Apps to Master Coding

Tech

Atlas V Rocket Launches 2 Communications Satellites To Orbit

Tech

What Is Marketplace App Development?

News Asia Tech

Jio to Start Beta Trial Of 5G Services in India From October 5

Tech

How to Get the Most Out Of Apple’s New AirPods: Step-by-Step Guide

Tech

Costco Open On Columbus Day 2022? Explored Working Hours

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Costco Open On Columbus Day 2022? Explored Working Hours
(CTN News) – The celebration of Columbus Day in the United States will take place on Monday, October 10th, 2022.
As a result, many people are wondering whether Costco Stores will be open or closed on Columbus Day 2022. We have explained that in this article.

During federal holidays, including Columbus Day 2022, most offices, schools, and colleges will be closed.

People often think about going on a shopping spree with their loved ones when they have the day off, and Costco is the ideal destination.

Costco has almost anything you can imagine, which is why it is a great place for people of all ages to shop for almost anything. It is for this reason that you will often see families and friends gathering together at their stores together.

Will Costco be open on Columbus Day 2022?

Yes, of course. Costco stores across the country will remain open and functional during Columbus Day 2022. During federal holidays such as Labor Day, Memorial Day, etc., Costco is generally closed.

On Columbus Day, however, their stores remain open during regular business hours.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, you will be able to visit the local or nearby Costco store without any problems. Please ensure that you visit them during their regular working hours on weekdays. During the holiday season, you can enjoy shopping with your family and friends.

Columbus Day 2022 Costco Store Hours

The Costco stores will be open during regular weekday hours on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day/ Indigenous People’s Day. The stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET.

Costco’s weekend working hours are different. Stores are open between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Costco Business Centers operate on a different schedule than warehouse stores. Monday through Saturday, they are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Costco Stores Closed on Holidays

Cosco warehouse stores are closed on the following holidays, according to the official Costco website:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Easter Sunday
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

Avoid visiting Costco on these days. Prepare for the celebrations beforehand. Visit Walmart, Target, Best Buy, etc., instead.

SEE ALSO:

Great American Beer Festival Competition Honors 2022 Winners

Biden’s “Armageddon” Warning Was Not Based On Any New Information

PayPal Walks Back New Woke Policy After Massive Backlash
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop