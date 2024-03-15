Connect with us

Walmart Stores Prove They Can Compete With Amazon And Google
Published

29 seconds ago

on

Walmart Stores Prove They Can Compete With Amazon And Google

(CTN News) – Despite concerns that it would be smashed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has already had a successful year.

Next, it launched a search engine powered by artificial intelligence that contributed to the grocery shopping revolution in 2024. This was entering a territory long dominated by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

An AI-powered retail-focused search engine challenges Google.

Walmart is bravely entering a field that has been dominated by Google since the beginning. Walmart’s success may threaten Google, even though its search engine is used far beyond retail.

From January, Walmart has been using generative AI to help users arrange events, based on their location, search history, and other contextual information.

At the unveiling preview in January, Walmart hinted at developing a generative AI-driven search feature that would allow users to request items for a themed party and receive them all.

A further advantage because Alphabet and Google released Gemini generative AI before it was ready. Although Alphabet acknowledges the error, it continues to invest significant funds and efforts into further developing Gemini and other specialized artificial intelligence tools for integration into retail ecosystems.

Conversational Commerce tools from Google Cloud, for example, allow businesses to use virtual AI-powered customer service agents to enhance customer service.

Ultimately, Walmart is only following titans like Amazon,

Which is doing what everyone else is doing. Amazon users can, for instance, converse with an AI shopping assistant about what they need rather than searching for specific products. As a result, it was able to pull it off quickly, and is utilizing technology effectively.

Refills are automatically replenished.

Moreover, Walmart envisions a future in which grocery shopping is done hands-free, for example, a fridge that automatically replenishes itself. An AI-powered In-Home replenishment service will automate the entire grocery shopping process, utilizing extensive knowledge of general shopping patterns and consumer habits.

Walmart will surpass Amazon and its Subscribe-and-Save model if it is successful, as Amazon has not yet used AI in this context.

