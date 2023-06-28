Walmart Is Preferred By Amazon’s Prime Members Over Whole Foods

(CTN News) – A recent study suggests that the majority of Prime customers of Amazon are opting to shop at Walmart rather than Amazon when it comes to grocery pick-up or delivery.

Based on a survey conducted by Coresight Research in April, about 60% of Amazon Prime members reported that they had purchased groceries online at least once during the past 12 months.

According to a Business Insider report, about 60% of Amazon Prime members said they had purchased groceries online from Walmart in the past year.

It is estimated that about 55% of respondents have ordered groceries through Amazon Fresh or through Amazon’s website at least once, while less than 14% of respondents have ordered groceries from Whole Foods, the Amazon-owned grocery chain.

A similar survey conducted in 2022 revealed that about half of Prime members had purchased groceries at Walmart, while 57% of them said they had purchased groceries at Amazon Fresh or on Amazon.com in a similar survey.

The Coresight survey conducted last year also showed that a high percentage of Prime shoppers were only ordering a small number of items from Amazon or Whole Foods rather than filling their basket with items from both retailers.

According to the survey, compared to shoppers who ordered online from, Kroger, and Costco, online shoppers tended to make more purchases from those stores.

As Insider previously reported, Walmart’s share of the U.S. grocery market has increased over the last year-and-a-half due to the rise in the number of shoppers making at least $100,000 a year, according to Walmart.

Inflation continues to be high, which has led to many consumers, including higher-income earners, taking advantage of big box retailers.

According to Walmart’s April earnings report, Walmart was America’s top grocery retailer in terms of wallet share, followed by Kroger and Aldi, with grocery sales almost double the sales of Kroger’s.

Over the course of the past five years, Walmart’s grocery sales margin has widened significantly from 2017, when it was 1.75 times higher than Kroger’s, indicating the company’s continued penetration of the market.

What makes Walmart successful?

Leveraging Advanced Supply Chain Logistics Technology. Since its inception, has been utilizing the power of technology to streamline their supply chain process and give customers the lowest prices possible on products and services. And behind it was the idea that collaboration was the key to success.

SEE ALSO:

American Southwest Airlines Data Exposed By Third-Party Vendor

Bitcoin Bounty Offered To ‘Terminate’ Australian Activist By China