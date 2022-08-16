Petrobras Signs Contract To Construct P-80 Platform In Bzios Field

CTN NEWS: Petrobras announced this Monday that it has signed a contract with Keppel Shipyard, from Singapore, for the construction of the P-80 platform, the ninth unit that will be installed in the Búzios Field, located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin.

According to the company, the platform will be its own, FPSO type, a floating unit that produces, stores, and transfers oil, with a minimum local content index of 25%. The start of production is scheduled for 2026.

The new platform will be one of the largest to operate in Brazil, with a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day, processing up to 12 million cubic meters per day and storing more than 1.6 million barrels.

The company says that the Búzios Field should reach the end of the decade with daily production of around two million barrels of oil equivalent per day, becoming Petrobras’ asset with the highest production.

Petrobras already operates four platforms at the site (P-74, P-75, P-76, and P-77) and another four units are under construction (FPSO Almirante Barroso; FPSO Almirante Tamandaré; P-78 and P-79 ).

