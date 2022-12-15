Today’s First Social Security. Check: Who Gets $1,682?

(CTN News) – For those who are interested in learning how Social Security works, here is what you need to know. The December payments have started to be disbursed this week, so you’ll need to keep an eye on how they progress.

You will receive a letter from Social Security in the mail informing you that your cost-of-living allowance will increase in 2023 as a result of the increase.

As part of this letter, you will find out details about the rate increase you will be receiving next year for your individual benefits. It is also possible for you to check your Social Security benefits online by logging into your My Social Security account.

Do you know how Social Security determines the date of its payments?

There are three different Wednesdays on which Social Security sends payments each month: the second, third, and the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Depending on the date of your birth, the Wednesday on which you receive your money will vary. Each month, Social Security beneficiaries typically receive their payments on the first day of the month.

As an example of how the payments are broken down, here’s what they look like:

The payment will be sent to you on the second Wednesday of every month if your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month.

The payment will be sent to you on the third Wednesday of the month if your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your payment will be sent on the fourth Wednesday of that month. This is because your birthday falls between these dates.

Your payment date is determined by when you were born and when you started receiving benefits.

In terms of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), what is the situation?

You will be required to follow a different payment schedule if you received Security benefits before May 1997 or if you receive both Social Security and SSI benefits.

Instead of receiving your Social payment on Wednesday, you will get your SSI payment on the first of every month. You will receive your Security payment on the third day of every month instead.

However, these dates may vary if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or if it falls on a holiday.

The following is the Social Security check schedule for December:

SSI recipients will be paid on December 1.

SSI and Social Security payments will be made on December 2 for those who receive both benefits or have received Social Security since May 1997.

Social Security will pay on December 14th for those whose birthda y falls between December 1st and December 10th.

Social Security payments are made on December 21 for individuals born between December 11th and December 20th.

In December, Social payments will be made to persons whose birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st of any month.

The Security payment for January will be made on December 30. There will be a COLA increase on this check.

If you do not receive your check by the due date, please follow these steps:

If the check does not arrive on the expected date, it is recommended that you wait three more days. In the event that it has not been received after that time, contact a representative at 800-772-1213.

