SurveyMonkey vs. Qualtrics: Which Online Survey Tool Is Right For Your Business?

SurveyMonkey vs. Qualtrics – As businesses become more data-driven, online survey tools are essential in market research, customer feedback, and employee engagement.

With so many online survey tools available today, choosing the right one can be daunting.

This article will compare two popular survey tools, SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics, to help you decide which is best for your business.

Introduction

Online survey tools have revolutionized the way businesses conduct research and collect feedback. These tools make designing and distributing surveys, gathering data, and analyzing results easy.

However, with so many available options, it can be challenging to determine which tool best fits your business.

Overview of SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics

Before we dive into the details, let’s take a brief look at SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics.

SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is one of the oldest and most well-known online survey tools. Founded in 1999, it has become a popular choice for businesses of all sizes.

SurveyMonkey offers a range of survey types, including customer satisfaction surveys, employee engagement surveys, and market research surveys.

It also offers a variety of survey templates and customization options, making it easy to create a survey that fits your specific needs.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a relatively new player in the online survey market, but it has quickly gained popularity.

In 2002, Qualtrics has positioned itself as an enterprise-level survey tool, offering advanced survey features, such as complex branching and data analysis.

Qualtrics also offers a wide range of survey types and customization options.

Features Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at the features of SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics and how they compare.

Survey Types

Both SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics offer a wide range of survey types, including customer satisfaction surveys, employee engagement surveys, and market research surveys.

However, Qualtrics offers more advanced survey types, such as conjoint analysis and MaxDiff analysis, which are not available on SurveyMonkey.

Customization Options

Both SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics offer various customization options, including survey templates, question types, and branding options.

However, Qualtrics offers more advanced customization options, such as custom JavaScript and CSS, which allow for greater control over the survey design.

Data Analysis

SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics offer basic data analysis features like charts and graphs.

However, Qualtrics offers more advanced data analysis options, such as predictive analytics and text analytics, allowing deeper insights into survey results.

Collaboration

Both SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics offer collaboration features, allowing multiple users to work on a survey.

However, Qualtrics offers more advanced collaboration features, such as user roles and permissions, allowing greater control over who can access and edit a survey.

Pricing

SurveyMonkey offers a range of pricing plans, starting at $25 per month for the Basic plan, which includes up to 1,000 responses per month.

Qualtrics does not publicly list its pricing but offers customized pricing based on the needs of each business.

Which Survey Tool Is Right for Your Business?

So, which survey tool is right for your business? The answer depends on your specific needs and budget. SurveyMonkey may be the best choice if you are looking for a simple and affordable survey tool.

However, if you need more advanced survey features and data analysis, Qualtrics may be the better option.

Conclusion

Online survey tools have become essential in market research, customer feedback, and employee engagement for businesses of all sizes.

Both SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics are powerful tools with their unique features and benefits. It is important to assess your business needs and goals before deciding.