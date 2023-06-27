Connect with us

Business

The Nifty 50 Of India Rises On An Auto Boost; Midcap Stocks Rise
Advertisement

Business

BlackRock's Fink Has Stopped Using The Term ESG Despite Weaponization

Business

FINRA Fines Credit Suisse's US Business Arm $900k

Business

Goldman Sachs Cuts Tesla Stock From Buy To Hold After 4 Big Analyst Cuts

Business

KPMG To Slash 5% Of US Workforce Due To Slow Service Demand

Business

As Wall Street Drifts In What Appears To Be A Quiet Week For The Market

Business News Tech

Thailand’s Kasikornbank To Attain Spot Amongst The Top 20 Banks in Vietnam By 2027

Business

Amazon Doubles Down On Artificial Intelligence With A $100 Million Investment

Business

Arbitrum Price Forecast For Next Week Is ARB To Crash By 11%

Business

A 99% Stock Crash Rings Alarms in Thailand Over STARK Corp

Business

Tesla's Charging Plugs Will Be Mandated In Washington State

Business

By 2030, Amazon Will Invest $15 Billion In India

Business

The IBM Deal For The Software Provider Is Nearing $5 Billion

Business

Carlsberg Leaves Russia Without Revealing Who Will Buy The Business

Business

Thailand's Culture and Product Engineering Create a Dynamic Equation in 2023

Business

As CarMax's 1Q Revenue And Earnings Beat Expectations, Shares Rise

Business

Coinbase Wins Arbitration Case Before The Supreme Court

Business

First Bitcoin ETF Approved By The Securities And Exchange Commission With EVERAGE

Business

150 Starbucks Stores Workers To Go On Strike Over Pride Month Decorations

Business

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates, Heightening Fears of UK Recession

Business

The Nifty 50 Of India Rises On An Auto Boost; Midcap Stocks Rise

Published

31 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – There was a touch of strength in India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index on Monday after last-hour buying boosted the index as automakers gained following the revival of monsoon rains in some parts of the country, while midcap stocks climbed sharply too.

Nifty closed 0.14% up at 18,691.2, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.01% to 62,970.00, while the Nifty midcap 100 index climbed 0.9%. On the other hand, the Nifty midcap 100 index rose 0.9%.

Despite concerns of political instability in Russia and a subsequent rise in oil prices following the short-lived mutiny by Russian mercenaries against Moscow, domestic equities appeared to brush off worries about political instability in Russia.

After hitting an all-time high on the Sensex, the Nifty consolidated just shy of record levels, while the Nifty eased off after hitting an all-time high, with hawkish central bank remarks weighing on it.

During Monday’s session, the major indexes struggled to find direction for a large part of the session, before automakers and pharmaceutical companies triggered some buying.

Rahul Sharma, equity99’s market strategist and head of research, said that a revival of monsoon is going to boost rural India’s discretionary spending and would increase the sale of motorcycles, especially two-wheelers, in the coming months.

Hero MotoCorp, a company that makes two-wheeler motorcycles, gained 2.7%, while Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki both gained over 1.5%.

During this period, the Nifty Pharma index rose by 1.5%, with Divi’s Lab and Cipla rising 2.1% and 3.3%, respectively, on the Nifty 50 index.

According to an NDTV report, Shree Cement’s share price plunged by 5.7% after the company was found to have evaded taxes in the amount of 230 billion rupees based on surveys carried out by the Rajasthan Income Tax Department with respect to the company.

In response to Reuters’ request for comment on the report, Shree Cement did not immediately respond to Reuters’ queries. The company stated in a statement released late Saturday that the survey was still in progress.

The share price of ICICI Securities, a unit of the private lender ICICI Bank, rose 10.5% after the company announced that it was considering delisting its shares, likely through the swapping of its shares with those of the private lender.

SEE ALSO:

BlackRock’s Fink Has Stopped Using The Term ESG Despite Weaponization

FINRA Fines Credit Suisse’s US Business Arm $900k

Goldman Sachs Cuts Tesla Stock From Buy To Hold After 4 Big Analyst 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs