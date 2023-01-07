Connect with us

Business

Jack Ma Spotted a Muay Thai Match at Bangkok's Rajadamnern Stadium
Advertisement

Tech Business

CEO Elon Musk Claims Twitter's 'Error' Prompted Perkins Coie's Hiring

Business

Boxing Day Bargain Boost Drives Online Sales Up 26%

Automotive Business

BMW Introduces A Color-Changing Concept Car At CES

Business

Amazon Cuts 18,000 Tech Workers

Business

How Can Small Businesses Overcome Challenges Associated with Asset Management?

Business

20 Best Magento Development Practices For Building Attractive Store

Tech Business

Salesforce Inc. To Lay Off 10% Of Its Workers

Tech Business

Twitter To Allow More Types Of Political Advertisement

Business Tech

Amazon Secures $8 Billion Loan Ahead Of Market Headwinds

Business

Janssen Makes An EMA Marketing Application For Talquetamab For RRMM

Business

VPN Routers From Synology Have a Maximum Severity Vulnerability

Business Tech

Former CEO Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty In FTX Fraud Case

Business

Airbus Plans To Invest In Minority Stake Of Atos's Evidian - Les Echos

Automotive Business

Electric Car Sales In Norway Reach 80% In 2022

News Asia Business

HK's "Link REIT" Buys 2 Singapore Shopping Malls For $1.6 Billion

Business

Thailand Real Estate Investment Tips

Business

How Many Jobs are Available in Real Estate Investment Trusts

Business

Indian Shares Rebounded on a Slide in Oil Prices Due to Demand Concerns in China

Business

ITV Plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Fell 99.1% In December.

Business

Jack Ma Spotted a Muay Thai Match at Bangkok’s Rajadamnern Stadium

Published

12 mins ago

on

Jack Ma Spotted a Muay Thai Match

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma was spotted watching a Muay Thai match at Bangkok’s Rajadamnern Stadium. He was photographed with his fists raised while facing legendary Muay Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek in the stadium’s VIP section.

Jack Ma is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate focused on e-commerce, he also owns the South China Morning Post.

According to recent media reports, he has been living in Tokyo with his family for more than six months after disappearing from public view following China’s crackdown on the tech sector. Mr Ma reportedly has traveled to the United States, Spain, and Israel during his stay in Japan.

He has kept a low profile since the crackdown, which resulted in Chinese regulators canceling Ant Group’s initial public offering and slapping Alibaba with record fines.

Ma chastised China’s financial regulators in October 2020, accusing state banks of having a “pawnshop mentality” and calling for bold new players to extend credit to poor people who lack collateral.

For the first time, his e-commerce behemoth Alibaba reported flat revenue growth in August, as China battled an economic slowdown and resurgent Covid-19 cases.

Jack Ma

Jack Ma living in Japan

US authorities have placed the company on a watch-list, which could result in its delisting from the New York Stock Exchange if it fails to comply with disclosure orders, causing its shares to plummet.

In a rare public appearance, Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile since Beijing’s regulatory crackdown two years ago, spoke about the hardships people faced in 2022, just as China grapples with the country’s largest ever Covid-19 outbreak.

“I hope to see you all offline as soon as possible,” Ma said in a two-and-a-half-minute video posted on social media and verified by his charity foundation.

His exact location was not revealed by the address. The billionaire was dressed in a white shirt and sat behind a round table in front of a black wall adorned with artwork in the video.

“Teachers have had a difficult year,” he told 100 rural Chinese teachers in a live video speech that has become an annual event under his Rural Teachers Initiative. “You had to teach while also protecting the kids.”

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding’s free-trade zone project in Thailand, which was launched in 2018 while company founder Jack Ma was still chairman, has finally begun trial operation.

The digital hub in the Eastern Economic Corridor, a special economic zone comprised of three provinces in eastern Thailand, is part of the electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP), a multinational initiative supported by Ma to promote global trade.

According to an eWTP statement on its official WeChat channel, the free-trade zone, which covers an area of 40,000 square meters (430,000 square feet), has bonded warehouses that can stock imported commodities after entry declaration.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading