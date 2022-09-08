Introducing B2Broker’s New White Label cTrader Solution

B2Broker, a prominent provider of liquidity and technology to the Forex and cryptocurrency industries, is pleased to announce the release of its new White Label cTrader solution.

cTrader is a trading platform with extensive functionality that is famous among many seasoned traders worldwide.

Brokers may take advantage of a variety of features of the platform with the White Label cTrader offering to create an amazing trading environment for their customers.

Why cTrader White Label?

White Label cTrader is ideal for companies looking for a top-tier brokerage solution since it includes everything required to develop a customized experience suited to the needs of companies.

This solution will resonate with both institutional and retail clients due to its extensive feature set! And because of its highly configurable user interface, this solution allows you to create a unique look for your business.

The White Label cTrader is ideal for individuals wishing to enter the Forex, cryptocurrency, or multi-asset broker industry or to grow their existing company without making extra expenditures.

Because all you require is already bundled, such as the cTrader server license and a connection to trustworthy liquidity providers, all you have to do is concentrate on your business’s future.

Furthermore, your brokerage may use a fully working and tested solution without worrying about integrating CRM or back-office systems or implementing crypto processing.

You will also get a 24/7 customer support desk as part of the White Label cTrader packet for any inquiries or difficulties you may have.

Make Your Management Easier with cBroker

cBroker is a critical back office tool that automates client account administration and trading queries.

Brokers have total control over how trades are performed since they can trace every piece of information that passes through the system.

This software allows administrators to easily control all aspects of the system, thanks to its user-friendly interface and many features.

cTrader Copy

Your customers can use the cTrader Copy platform to copy other traders’ approaches or offer others their own strategies.

This function provides a highly user-friendly interface and is filled with many possibilities.

Furthermore, your clients can easily regulate their risk level with the integrated Copy Stop Loss function.

The platform is appropriate both for professional traders and those who are just starting, making cTrader Copy a wonderful alternative for increasing companies’ clientele and raising platforms’ profitability.

Powerful API

By taking advantage of the cTrader open API, you can build specialized applications that work with cTrader to meet your business requirements.

If you need to develop a new tool or integrate an existing one, the cTrader open API will help you do it.

By utilizing the white label functionality of the solution, you can completely customize the interface to match your brand and give your traders the tools they need.

These changes can be implemented quickly and easily with cTrader’s adaptability.

White Label cTrader may be integrated into your current trader’s room. You may still access all of the essential trading features as well as any other programs you wish to add.

Furthermore, whether you want to build the ideal client interface from the ground up or utilize one of the many famous choices already accessible (such as TradingView), our platform has you covered.

White Label cTrader provides the ability to design the ideal trading experience for your clients’ requirements, with unique labels and visuals, configurable user interface settings, and support for technical analysis indicators.

Prime of Prime Liquidity Pool

With the White Label cTrader solution, you can also access a Prime of Prime Liquidity Pool.

Because of this, White Label cTrader is the best choice for those seeking the best prices from banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions worldwide.

The market’s largest range of trading instruments is at your fingertips, including 110 FX symbols and 150 cryptocurrency CFDs.

The Tier 1 liquidity coverage provides traders with the peace of mind of knowing they’re getting the best price.

No matter what type of brokerage business you want to run, cTrader White Label can handle all the trading needs of your clients.

B2Broker and cTrader

The White Label cTrader platform from B2Broker is the best way to improve your operation or start your own Forex, crypto, or multi-asset brokerage company.

“cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market’s top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.

We believe that in today’s ultra-competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients.

Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform.

In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.

When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.

Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers.

Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders’ needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform,” B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.

With B2Broker’s White Label сTrader, any company, no matter how large or small, can customize the platform to meet their brand requirements.

The White Label cTrader platform from B2Broker offers businesses an excellent way to enter the online trading arena, thanks to its many features and benefits.

We will continue to update and improve the platform, so stay tuned for more information! Whenever you have questions, feel free to contact us.

