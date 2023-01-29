Connect with us

Immusoft Gets $8 Million From California Institute For Regenerative Medicine
(CTN News) – Immusoft of California, a subsidiary of Immusoft Corporation that is developing cell therapies for patients with rare and genetic diseases, has received $8 million in funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

The company owns a wholly owned subsidiary.

As a result of the funding, the company intends to advance its engineered B cell clinical program with the money.

With the funding, we will be able to conduct a Phase I study in MPS I, a rare genetic disease that affects children, to assess the safety and tolerability of ISP-001 (for the delivery of alpha-L-iduronidase, or IDUA).

Sean Ainsworth, the Immusoft company’s CEO, and Robert Hayes, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, are leading a team of scientists to develop a novel platform that delivers a gene-encoded medicine using cell therapy, called ISP-001Essentially, this platform is designed to take advantage of the natural ability of B cells to produce high levels of antibody proteins.

This is a clinical trial that aims to evaluate a B cell therapy Immusoft that is engineered to be safe and effective for humans.

It is estimated that ISP-001 could reduce the need for frequent infusions of therapeutic proteins, which could improve patient outcomes while mitigating the need for frequent infusions of therapeutic proteins.

In a recent FDA approval, ISP-001, a treatment for MPS I (Mucopolysaccharidosis type I), has received Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA.

As well as receiving support for its MPS I clinical trial, Immusoft was awarded a $4M grant by CIRM in November 2021 to assist with the development of its MPS II ISP-002 program to deliver iduronate sulfatase.

A research collaboration and license option agreement has also been signed by Immusoft and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited aimed at delivering protein therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of neurometabolic disorders.

