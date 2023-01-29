These ‘Blue Zone’ Dishes Will Keep You Healthy

(CTN News) – Some people around the world live long and healthy lives, even past 100. Known as “blue zones,” these places share a common environment and lifestyle that scientists believe contributes to their longevity.

This is where the first century-old studies were conducted. Later, in Ikaria in Greece, Okinawa in Japan, Nicoya in Costa Rica, and Loma Linda in California, the same thing happened.

Daily activities in blue zones include walking, gardening, and bicycling. People with this type of personality often have a close relationship with friends and family.

They also have a sense of purpose, are capable of handling stress, and are often members of a religious or social group. Their diet is plant-based, and they stop eating when they are full.

Originally bringing the blue zones into the public consciousness with National Geographic articles and later books, Dan Buettner doesn’t consider the blue zone eating pattern a diet.

It’s part of a healthy lifestyle, Buettner said, one that anyone can copy, no matter where they live and eat — even in countries where food is highly processed and consumed.

Blue zones eat plant-based foods that are 98% whole foods and high in carbohydrates. Buettner told CNN that complex carbohydrates are better than simple carbohydrates like salty snacks, candy bars, and soda. Our food system is filled with complex carbohydrates, which are the healthiest foods.”

In processed and refined foods, vitamins, minerals, and fiber can be missing in complex carbohydrates, such as beans, peas, vegetables, and whole grains. Moreover, the American Heart Association says they digest more slowly and contain fiber that keeps you full longer.

As part of his quest for blue in American foods, Buettner worked with researchers for dozens of hours. He found it, but not in his own family.

Apparently, Buettner’s European ancestors did not bring over a longevity diet. A blue zone diet is nearly identical to that of African, Asian, Latino, and Native Americans.

Using his findings, Buettner published “The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100.”

Using the data, Buettner tried to determine exactly what people in the blue zones ate. Whole grains, vegetables in season, tubers, nuts, and beans are the five pillars of a longevity diet. Beans are, in fact, the cornerstone of a longevity diet.”

It is similar to the Mediterranean diet, which wins gold medals yearly for the best overall diet for health. Buettner noted that blue zone eating patterns differ from Mediterranean eating patterns.

He said that blue zone residents eat only three ounces of fish per week, half what the Mediterranean diet recommends. There is only one meat meal a week. No blue zone has cow’s milk.”

People prefer goat and sheep’s milk cheeses, such as pecorino and feta.

