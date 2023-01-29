The Google Doodle Game Celebrates Bubble Tea

(CTN News) – This brand-new homepage minigame by Google Doodle celebrates the simple joys of making bubble tea with friends and enjoying it together with them.

With its roots in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea has evolved into a surprisingly diverse category of drinks in recent years.

For those of you who haven’t had the chance to try bubble tea, it is basically any type of cold tea that has been sweetened, flavored, and consists of almost any kind of flavor.

As you can see, the core of the “bulb” is made up of small pearls of something like tapioca or jelly, which are pushed upward by the oversized straw.

In terms of why Google chose January 29 as the day to celebrate bubble tea, on that day in 2020, Google Doodle announced that the iconic drink would be given its own emoji for the first time.

In the brand-new Google Doodle minigame, you will have the opportunity to play the role of a Formosan Mountain Dog. This dog runs a bubble tea stand in a rain forest in the middle of the country.

As you can see from the above screenshot, making tea in the game is quite simple. You just have to add each ingredient to the cup until you reach a certain line.

This is the end goal. Customers can get a maximum of three stars if they stop on the line.

There are some familiar faces in this hand-drawn bubble tea game that will be familiar to fans of past Google Doodle games.

For instance, there are two feline heroes from Google Doodle Champion making an appearance, in addition to Froggy, the beloved “weather frog” mascot.

I am part of the Magic Cat Academy at Island Games. As you travel along, you are treated to some delightfully chill music accompanied by the sound of rain in the background.

As a result, you will have to fill five orders before closing your shop for the day, each order becoming more difficult and harder to fill as the day progresses.

Of course, this Google Doodle didn’t forget the best part of ordering bubble tea, which is the bubble tea itself.

As soon as the drink has been completed, customers line up their straws and poke their straws through the lid in an oddly satisfying manner.

My first attempt at this game resulted in me getting 12 stars. How did you do on the test? Comment below and let us know what you think.

