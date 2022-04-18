6 Real Ways to Make Money Online, Offline and at Home in 2022

You can make money with a side gig, whether you are freelancing online, driving passengers or selling stuff. Learn how long it will take you to start seeing the extra income.
Do you want to make money, but aren’t sure where to begin? No problem, our expert tips will get you started.
Don’t worry, you aren’t the only one. More than one in four (27%) of Americans generated extra income through side jobs last year, according to a report on the Economic Well-being of U.S. Homeowners in 2020 that will be released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in May 2021.
There are 25 legitimate ways you can earn money either at home or on the go. NerdWallet rounded up 25 ways to earn money based on how quick each can be started and how fast you can get paid. It is true that the majority of people prefer fast cash, but you should not overlook the steady jobs, as they can pay off in the long run.
How to make money online
– Many people in the gig economy are looking for a sweet spot on the internet. I firmly believe that, whether you’re looking to be a high-carrying social media influencer, or you just hope to supplement your regular income with some internet gigs, there are a number of viable options available to you.
1. Find freelance work online
By using websites such as Upwork, Fiverr and Freelancer.com, you can make money online. These kinds of sites provide freelancers with opportunities such as writing, programming, design, marketing, data entry, virtual assistant jobs, and a variety of other freelance work. Can you speak more than one language? There are websites such as Gengo or One Hour Translation, or you can create your own website to generate business. The most important thing that you should keep in mind is not to charge too much or too little for the kind of work you provide, no matter what kind of freelancing you do. You can learn more about how to make money on Upwork.
- Total time: It can take a while to get your first gig.
- Setup: 24 hours.
- How easy to start: Easy, if you have the expertise.
- Age threshold: 13+ but varies by site.
- Payment speed: Varies by the site.
Need to know
- Your profile will be approved by Upwork within 24 hours. Please keep in mind, however, that landing your first freelance gig can take a substantial amount of time.
- Each site offers different payment terms. Upwork pays its users 10 days after the end of the billing period after you and the client have reviewed the work. Whenever you complete a work order on Fiverr, you are paid. However, you can’t withdraw funds until fourteen days later.
Requirements
- In order to be able to use Upwork, you must be over the age of 18. According to Fiverr, the minimum age is 13. For Freelancer.com, users must be at least 16 years of age.
- It is necessary to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to access certain sites.
2. Test your apps and websites
On UserTesting.com, for example, there is also a way to earn money from home by completing surveys. You will be paid to provide your opinion on how well certain websites and apps did – or did not do so well. The process of accepting you will involve taking a short test, then you will be paid $10 for every twenty-minute test, which requires you to record it as well as answer four follow-up written questions. For example, you have the option of earning $120 if you participate in a video chat with a customer after you have completed your test.
Total time: Approval time can vary. Setup: Less than an hour. How easy to start: Easy, if you have the tech gear and complete a sample test. Age threshold: 18+. Payment speed: Seven days.
Need to Know:
-
In most cases, you are required to take a sample test during the application process.
-
After your application has been approved, you will begin receiving testing opportunities.
-
This may take up to two weeks for your application to be approved.
-
Payments are made seven days after the website or app has been tested.
-
PayPal is used to make the payment.
Requirements:
-
Applicants must be over 18 years old in order to participate.
-
All you need is a computer, a microphone, and internet access.
-
Mobile app testers also need a smartphone or tablet that has Android or iOS operating system.
3. You can pick up tasks on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service
Even though automation is becoming increasingly prevalent, there is still a need for some jobs to be done by humans. One such service is Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, which gives companies the ability to outsource some of those tasks. There are a variety of tasks you will be given as a “worker,” from tagging images to transcribing videos to classifying receipts, and they will take anywhere from a few minutes up to a few hours.
You will be paid by any temporary employer or “requester” who sets the price for each task and approves the finished product before you are paid. You may be subject to scams due to this, so do your homework. You can avoid shifting dealers by joining a community such as the MTurk Crowd forum, or by subscribing to the MTurk and Turker Nation subreddits.
You may be able to ask questions to these communities and fellow “workers” as well as receive an idea of how much money you may be able to earn. Please read on to find out more about Mechanical Turk and how you may be able to earn fast money online.
Total time: Several days to find out if you’re approved. Setup: Depends on the task you choose. How easy to start: Easy if you have certain skills. Age threshold: 18+. Payment speed: You get paid following work approval, which can take up to 30 days.
Need to Know:
-
According to the MTurk subreddit, it can take several days to know if you have been accepted or denied a job offer from Amazon. It’s not known how long it takes the company to review your application.
-
It takes 30 days for the requester to approve your work after you submit it.
-
It is possible to have your earnings put into your bank account or put on a gift card that can be used at Amazon.
Requirements:
-
Mechanical Turk requires that you are at least 18 years of age in order to register.
-
In addition, you will need to have an Amazon account in order to sign up for Mechanical Turk.
4. Earn money by taking surveys
Take online surveys are an easy way to make money from home, but don’t expect to be making a lot of money right away. There isn’t a lot of money to be made from survey sites, and many of the sites are more useful in earning gift cards than actual cash. Swagbucks and Survey Junkie are two of the most popular sites that offer survey opportunities. To find out which survey site may be the best fit for you, read our analysis of a dozen survey sites.
Total time: It will take a while. Setup: Just minutes. How easy to start: Very. Just register and begin. Age threshold: 13 to 18+. Payment speed: Varies by site.
Need to Know:
-
Within a matter of minutes, you can sign up with a site and begin taking surveys.
-
Getting paid for taking surveys varies depending on the survey site you choose and how much time you devote to taking surveys.
-
Depending on the site, you may be able to cash out only after reaching a certain threshold of earnings. When it comes to InboxDollars, for example, the threshold for the first payment is $30, and for additional payments, it is $10.
-
There are also sites that issue points that can be redeemed for cash (via PayPal) or gift cards, depending on the survey site.
Requirements:
-
According to the survey sites, the minimum age ranges from 13 to 18 years of age, based on the survey site.
-
Depending on the survey, specific requirements may apply. It is not unusual for a survey to disqualify you without much explanation; this condition is known as disqualification.
5. You can make money from your blog by becoming an affiliate
If you are a blogger with a decent amount of traffic, you may be able to earn money by joining an affiliate program. Affiliates (like you) receive a commission for each click through from your website to the partner site where they purchase the goods. Quite a lot of bloggers make money this way thanks to affiliate programs. Here’s what you need to know about affiliate marketing and some other ways bloggers can make money.
Total time: It can take quite a while to build an audience. Setup: With blog templates, building a site is easy. How easy to start: Starting is not that difficult. Creating regular content may be another matter. Age threshold: Any. Payment speed: A month or two, on average.
Need to know:
-
In order to make a successful online business, you need a website that attracts a healthy number of visitors each month, such as a blog or social media account.
-
In order to become a part of an affiliate marketing network like CJ Affiliate, ShareASale, FlexOffers or Amazon Associates, you must apply for and be approved by the network first.
-
You should expect to wait at least a month or two for your first payment, depending on which affiliate network you are working with.
-
Generally speaking, Amazon Associates pays out its earnings 60 days after the end of the calendar month in which the income was earned. The earnings can only be withdrawn when you have at least $10 deposited in your account.
-
When you earn $50 or more through ShareASale during the previous month, ShareASale will distribute your earnings on the 20th of the following month.
Requirements:
-
There are many types of online presences, such as blogs, social media accounts, and other online operations that call attention to themselves.
6. You can sell your wares on Etsy
Have you ever wanted to learn woodwork, jewelry making, embroidery, or pottery? If you have, then this course is for you. If you have something to sell, you can do it on Etsy, the famous website for artists and artisans who sell home goods, art, and knick-knacks. According to Etsy, there are almost 82 million active buyers on the website and there will be more than $10 billion in merchandise sales in 2020, based on the website. You will find out how to make money on Etsy.
Total time: It might take quite a while for customers to find you. Setup: Can be quite involved. How easy to start: Leaning toward “hard” on the difficulty meter. Age threshold: 13+. Payment speed: From the next day to seven days after a sale.
Need to Know
-
The opening of an Etsy shop is the easiest part of the process. It only takes a few hours for the process to be completed.
-
But what takes the most time is the preparation before you open your store. If you want to succeed you will need products to sell, photos and descriptions to post, a business plan and a name for your shop. However, you will still need customers once you’ve established your shop. As to how long that will take depends on what you’re selling, so you should expect that it will take a long time for you to complete this gig.
-
Payments are automatically deposited into your Etsy Payments account once you sell an item.
-
You will be able to deposit funds seven days after the sale has taken place in your first 90 days as a seller.
-
You will be able to deposit money the following business day once your first 90 days are up.
Requirements:
-
In the case of those over 13 years of age but under the age of 18, they may sell on Etsy but they would be considered minors and have to abide by additional policies.
-
It is the seller’s responsibility to make sure that the goods sold in their store are legal.