Crocs Gives Away Thousands Of Free Shoes
Crocs Gives Away Thousands Of Free Shoes

Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Crocs Gives Away Thousands Of Free Shoes

(CTN News) _ To celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, Crocs is giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes every day until October 7.

It has renamed the month Croctober, and will give away “tens of thousands of pairs” in a giveaway that will take place between 10 a.m Every day at Crocs.com. To enter, you have to be a Club member.

Winners will be selected at random, and those who do not win will have the opportunity to enter again each day.

There has been a unique place in culture for Crocs as a “love ’em or hate ’em” style of footwear for more than two decades.

Among Gen Zers, who rank Crocs as their favorite brand in a recent survey, foam clogs have enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years.

In addition, Crocs are commonly worn by health care workers, who can receive a special 15% discount when purchasing the lightweight, functional footwear.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, nearly one million pairs of socks have been provided free of charge to healthcare workers.

In celebration of Croctober, the brand is offering “surprise giveaways” and exclusive products throughout the month.

“Croctober is one of our most favorite times of the year because we can recognize our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and are at the core of our brand,” Heidi Cooley, CMO, said.

The momentum will continue leading up to Croc Day on Oct. 23, a holiday which began in 2017 as an ode to the shoe.
Crocs will release a limited-edition Croc Day Clog on Oct. 20 for Club members and on Oct. 21 for the general public.
