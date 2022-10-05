Business
Crocs Gives Away Thousands Of Free Shoes
(CTN News) _ To celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, Crocs is giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes every day until October 7.
It has renamed the month Croctober, and will give away “tens of thousands of pairs” in a giveaway that will take place between 10 a.m Every day at Crocs.com. To enter, you have to be a Club member.
There has been a unique place in culture for Crocs as a “love ’em or hate ’em” style of footwear for more than two decades.
Among Gen Zers, who rank Crocs as their favorite brand in a recent survey, foam clogs have enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years.
In celebration of Croctober, the brand is offering “surprise giveaways” and exclusive products throughout the month.
“Croctober is one of our most favorite times of the year because we can recognize our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and are at the core of our brand,” Heidi Cooley, CMO, said.