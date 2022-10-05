Connect with us

Business

After All, Elon Musk Is Willing To Purchase Twitter
Advertisement

Business

National Debt Has Exceeded $31 Trillion

Business

Activision Blizzard Withheld Raises From Union Organizers

Business

Crocs Gives Away Thousands Of Free Shoes

Business

Thailand's Baht Could Slip Well Below 40 to the US Dollar

Business

Indian Economy Rises As The Phonix Flys High

Business

CEO Of Credit Suisse Seeks To Calm Markets Ds default Swaps Approach 2009 Levels

Business

OPEC+ Over One Million Barrels Of Oil Will Be Cut

Business

Different Ways To Tell If The Precious Metal Investment Is A Scam

Business

Credit Suisse: Global Economy Is Headed For Its Worst Day Ever

Business

United Airlines Is Cutting 12 Routes From Several Major Hubs

Business

McDonald's Will Release Happy Meals For Adults That Will Include Toys

Business

Duke Energy's 7.2% Rate Hike is Approved By IURC

Business

Disney+'s New President Is Alisa Bowen

Business

The Size Of Facebook's Eagle Mountain Data Center Will Nearly Double

Business

Tesla's AI Day to Feature Humanoid Optimus Robot 2022 By Elon Musk

Business

Thailand's SEC Takes Action Against 2 Crypto Exchanges

Business

Italian Stock Exchange, Commenting on Today's Session

Business

Porsche Shares Rise On First Trade Day In €75bn Float

Business

Amazon.com Sleep Tracker Tracks Your Breath While You Sleep

Business

After All, Elon Musk Is Willing To Purchase Twitter

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

After All, Elon Musk Is Willing To Purchase Twitter

(CTN News) _ Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter for the price he originally offered.

The Tesla CEO’s legal team sent a letter to Twitter Monday, which could end the legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.

After Bloomberg reported the news, shares of the struggling social media company soared before the Nasdaq halted trading. The stock of Twitter ended the day up 22%.

After Twitter’s value sank, along with other tech stocks and the broader market, Musk tried to back out of the deal in April for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion.

Elon Musk was sued by Twitter. In less than two weeks, the trial will begin. The company can now accept Musk’s renewed offer or force him to go to court.

Elon Musk legal team makes it clear that the offer is only good if Twitter drops its lawsuit. Twitter’s spokesperson gave few hints about its future plans.

It was a tumultuous courtship Twitter didn’t want

Since Musk revealed his interest in Twitter in April, the two have been at odds. Musk went from Twitter’s biggest individual shareholder to uninvited bidder to unwilling buyer in just a few months.

As Twitter tried to force Musk to buy it even as it acknowledged that his ownership was causing disruption to its struggling business, it found itself in an awkward position.

Elon Musk has used his Twitter account to mock the company, critique its products, attack its executives and keep the world guessing about his plans.

Musk turned down an invitation to join the company’s board and then offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, or $44 billion.

The company initially resisted Musk’s advances, adopting what it called a “poison pill” to give the board and management time to assess his offer. Musk tweeted veiled references to making a tender offer directly to Twitter shareholders.

A high-stakes trial is set for this month after Musk’s change of heart

Elon Musk suggested he had cold feet just as the agreement was being signed. One of his goals in owning Twitter was to clean up its spam and automated bot problems.

In time, he began accusing Twitter of misleading him and the public about the scale of the bot problem, and said he didn’t want to buy Twitter. For years, Twitter estimates 5% of its users aren’t real.

He terminated the agreement in early July, citing Twitter’s user numbers and allegations of deception. After Musk’s sale, Twitter sued to hold him accountable.

This week, Musk will be deposed. Oct. 17 is the start of a five-day trial.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter Users Don’t Follow ‘Elite’ Political Accounts, Study Finds

OPEC+ Over One Million Barrels Of Oil Will Be Cut

Thailand’s Baht Could Slip Well Below 40 to the US Dollar
Related Topics:
Continue Reading