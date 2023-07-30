Connect with us

Costco Stock Price Hit a 52-Week High; Will It Break The ATH At $610?
Merger Of UBS And Credit Suisse To Lay Off Hundreds Of Investment Bankers

Uber driver Urges Riders To Match License Plates

Investing in Austrian Philharmonic Silver Coins: A Definitive Guide for Smart Investors

The Perfect Solution for Hiring Dedicated Developers

How Financing Older Equipment Can Boost Your Business

Thailand Promotes Commercial Video Production to Spur Economy

Inflation Retreats In The Second Quarter As US Economic Growth Accelerates

As Costs Rise, Southwest Airlines' Unit Revenue Declines By 9%

Amazon Could Break Up As FTC Finalizes Antitrust Lawsuit

Crocs' Revenue For Q2 2023 Exceeds a Billion Dollars

Results Of AbbVie Drop But It's Not As Severe As Expected; Shares Rise

McDonald's Tops U.S. Sales Expectations With Mascot Grimace

Navigating the Compliance Landscape: Unraveling the Types of Compliance!

Toyota And Meezan Bank Collaboration: 10-Day Car Delivery With The New Installment Plan

AT&T Tops Estimates For Free Cash Flow With Cost Cuts And New Subscribers

Union Pacific's Second-Quarter Profit Drops 15% Due To Weaker Demand

Bank of Canada Cranks Up the Heat - Another Hike Announced

What Is Open Banking Data And Why Is It Essential For Financial Service Providers?

How to Find the Ideal Embroidery Manufacturer for Your Clothing Line

Costco Stock Price Hit a 52-Week High; Will It Break The ATH At $610?

(CTN News) – Costco: Retail companies are among the world’s largest corporations. A long journey and consistent performance are required.

It is only then that they will be able to build a large user base and attract investors. In these years, several giant players have emerged in the retail sector, including Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST).

Costco Wholesale maintains its top position without cutting costs

Neither a business nor a market cap exceeding billions of dollars could survive for very long without unique characteristics.

As a result, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has made its membership program its hallmark. It makes it worthwhile to hold on to COST shares for a long period of time. At $563, Costco’s stock price has reached a 52-week high.

According to The Motley Fool, Costco has one of the lowest markups in the industry at 11%. As a result, it operates with paper-thin margins, making it difficult for others to compete.

When goods and products are offered at a low price, customers become attracted to them and significant revenue follows.

Over the last five years, Costco’s revenue has increased by 12% annualized and is expected to increase by 7% CAGR over the next five years. During the next three to five years, the company’s earnings per share are also expected to increase by 8% annually.

In order to fill the gap created at the margin’s end, the retailer has an annual membership program. During the last quarter, Costco generated $53.65 billion in revenue. A billion dollars were generated from membership, representing a 6% increase over the previous year.

There is a 90% renewal rate for the company’s membership. There will be 124.7 million cardholders by May 2023, a growth rate of 7% per year is expected.

Stock price movement for Costco Wholesale (COST)

In the last intraday session on Friday, July 28th, COST stock traded at a yearly high of $563.32, a gain of just 0.27%. Over the last three weeks, the price has increased 7% from $525, which is acting as immediate support.

Following Costco’s earnings at May-end, the stock price has risen nearly 20% since then. At $480, it has strong support. There was a golden crossover between the moving averages at the time, which helped the price to gain upside momentum.

Currently, Costco stock is trading above a 50-day exponential moving average of $532 and a 200-day exponential moving average of $509. An upward trend in price is confirmed by the gap between the moving averages.

The RSI is at 71, indicating a bullish trend in the price of COST stock, however, a recent decline could cause a slight retracement in the price. The MACD remains above zero and maintains an upward curve, affirming the upward trend.

