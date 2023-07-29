Connect with us

Business

Uber driver Urges Riders To Match License Plates
Advertisement

Business

Investing in Austrian Philharmonic Silver Coins: A Definitive Guide for Smart Investors

Business

The Perfect Solution for Hiring Dedicated Developers

Business

How Financing Older Equipment Can Boost Your Business

Business News

Thailand Promotes Commercial Video Production to Spur Economy

Business

Inflation Retreats In The Second Quarter As US Economic Growth Accelerates

Business

As Costs Rise, Southwest Airlines' Unit Revenue Declines By 9%

Business

Amazon Could Break Up As FTC Finalizes Antitrust Lawsuit

Business

Crocs' Revenue For Q2 2023 Exceeds a Billion Dollars

Business

Results Of AbbVie Drop But It's Not As Severe As Expected; Shares Rise

Business

McDonald's Tops U.S. Sales Expectations With Mascot Grimace

Business

Navigating the Compliance Landscape: Unraveling the Types of Compliance!

Automotive Business

Toyota And Meezan Bank Collaboration: 10-Day Car Delivery With The New Installment Plan

Business

AT&T Tops Estimates For Free Cash Flow With Cost Cuts And New Subscribers

Business

Union Pacific's Second-Quarter Profit Drops 15% Due To Weaker Demand

Business

Bank of Canada Cranks Up the Heat - Another Hike Announced

Business

What Is Open Banking Data And Why Is It Essential For Financial Service Providers?

Business

How to Find the Ideal Embroidery Manufacturer for Your Clothing Line

Business

UPS Strike Was Averted, Sparing Biden From Another Economic Crisis

Business

With The Right Phone, T-Mobile Introduces Big 5G Speed Boosts

Business

Uber driver Urges Riders To Match License Plates

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Uber driver Urges Riders To Match License Plates

(CTN News) – In an Uber driver’s statement, she expressed concern about women’s safety if they don’t make sure that the license plate they are using matches what is shown on the Uber app.

According to FOX 2, Sara, the driver from our previous story, denied picking up a woman and dropping her off at a gas station instead of her intended destination, which was her home, as she was supposed to be dropped off at her home.

The woman sent FOX 2 an app called ‘Life 360’ that shows where she drove in Belleville, Illinois on Friday night as she was heading home from work.

Sara told me she went to pick up Uber Kristina Caruso at the airport but failed to find Caruso waiting for a ride when she arrived. She proceeded to say that she did not want to go on the ride, so she canceled it.

The Life 360 app revealed that Caruso never drove anywhere near Alorton, where she claimed she had been dropped off and informed that her payment had failed.

It is Sara’s understanding that Uber verifies payment before allowing a passenger into the vehicle.

Another thing that she explained was that if a driver cancels a ride, another driver can pick it up, so that’s why you might have seen a second driver showing up for the pickup if the first driver canceled the ride.

Among the mysteries surrounding the case is who was driving Caruso’s third car and why she was taken to the Alorton gas station in the first place.

There is a fear among Sara that Caruso got into a car that was not even an Uber. According to her, it’s very frightening, and any woman who uses an Uber should always make sure that the license plate sent to you when the driver shows up matches the license plate of the car that shows up, since she’s a woman.

Can I call Uber without the app?

Customers can dial 833-USE-UBER (873-8237) to speak with an Uber agent in English or Spanish to request or reserve a ride.

SEE ALSO:

The Perfect Solution for Hiring Dedicated Developers

How Financing Older Equipment Can Boost Your Business

Investing in Austrian Philharmonic Silver Coins: A Definitive Guide for Smart Investors
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs