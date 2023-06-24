Connect with us

By 2030, Amazon Will Invest $15 Billion In India
The IBM Deal For The Software Provider Is Nearing $5 Billion

Carlsberg Leaves Russia Without Revealing Who Will Buy The Business

Thailand's Culture and Product Engineering Create a Dynamic Equation in 2023

As CarMax's 1Q Revenue And Earnings Beat Expectations, Shares Rise

Coinbase Wins Arbitration Case Before The Supreme Court

First Bitcoin ETF Approved By The Securities And Exchange Commission With EVERAGE

150 Starbucks Stores Workers To Go On Strike Over Pride Month Decorations

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates, Heightening Fears of UK Recession

Ocean RE Joins Insurtech Insights to Drive Technological Innovation in the Insurance Market

In Costa Rica, Starbucks Will Open A Lab Dedicated To Sustainability Learning

CDC Advisers Weigh GSK And Pfizer RSV Vaccines For Older Adults

By 2027, Intelsat Will sustainably extend 4 Satellites

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Time, Early Access Deals & What You Should Know

Alibaba Announced Major Business Restructuring As It Restructures Into 6 New Business Units

Key Reasons to Hire an Electric Supplier for Business Potential

Search Studio: Boutique SEO Agency In Thailand

Thailand's New Government Must Address Soaring Energy Prices

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Rallys Past $28,000 In A Single Day

Panasonic And Mazda Rye EV Battery Supply Partnership

(CTN News) – In the coming seven years, Amazon plans to invest more than double its amount in the Indian market, the e-commerce giant announced on Monday.

Amazon joins a group of other high-profile American companies that have boosted their commitment to the South Asian market after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.

As of Friday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company was investing about $11 billion in India so far and is planning to invest $15 billion more by 2030.

The vast majority of the new capital is likely to be allocated for AWS expansion in India, which will take place in the coming years.

It was announced last month by the company that it is planning to invest $12.7 billion into its cloud business in the South Asian nation by 2030, as part of its expansion plans.

There is no question that India is one of Amazon’s biggest overseas markets, despite the fact that the company has closed a number of operations in the country in recent quarters.

Over $2.5 billion has also been spent by Walmart, Amazon’s global rival, this year in India, which was also higher than last year.

According to Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive officer, the company has plans to open a global fintech operation centre in the Indian state of Gujarat, which is located in the GIFT City.

In addition to Modi’s trip to the United States, there have been several other high-profile commitments made by Prime Minister Modi this week as the result of his trip to the United States.

Applied Materials, a rival of Micron, announced recently that it would invest an estimated $825 million in its first assembly and testing facility in India for DRAM and NAND, while Micron has announced that it will invest $400 million over the next four years in establishing a new engineering center in India for DRAM and NAND.

What is Amazon and how does it work?

A large, Internet-based retailer, Amazon.com is a global company that sells a wide range of products, including books, music, movies, housewares, electronics, toys, and many other goods, directly to customers or by acting as a middleman between other retailers and Amazon.com’s millions of customers.

