Jen Psaki: Russian Attack on Ukraine ‘Can Happen Anytime’

Russian Attack on Ukraine – As a week of intensive diplomatic talks between the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE in Geneva and Brussels failed to improve relations, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned on Tuesday that “we are now at a point [in the Russia-Ukraine conflict] where Moscow could attack Kyiv at any time.” During a briefing, Biden’s press secretary declared the situation as “extremely dangerous,” adding that Washington’s language “is starker than we have been used to.”

In Crimea, Russian armored vehicles drive along a highway. In what the West fears may be a prelude to an invasion, Russia is deploying an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine.

Psaki warns of ‘extremely dangerous situation;’ The remarks by Psaki coincide with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit on Friday to Geneva to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov amid the tense hostilities between Kyiv and Moscow, with more than 100,000 Russian soldiers being mobilized to Belarus. The State Department told Politico that the US and Europe have increased diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin to defuse tensions, and Blinken, who spoke with his Russian counterpart Lavrov by phone, is now on his way to Germany and Ukraine following an in-person meeting with Moscow’s officials. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany’s new chancellor Olaf Scholz threatened that his government would halt the controversial Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline between Russia and Germany. Russia may invade Kyiv from Belarus, Kyiv’s military resources ‘not sufficient ‘: US intel Russia is believed to be planning to use the joint military exercise in Belarus as a cover to launch an invasion of Kyiv with hundreds of thousands of troops that will include the Belarusian Army. Previously, a senior US State Department official told Axios that new deployments have encircled Ukraine from the north, east, and south, and that strategically, this has opened up a new front within 100 miles of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Russia will position its troops near the borders of NATO members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Also Check: