Rainbow Six Extraction Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

The Rainbow Six Extraction is finally here, and it’s best enjoyed as a co-op game with friends. Rainbow Six Siege is a solo experience, but it is designed to be played with a team of three. Thanks to Ubisoft’s easy grouping system in this game, it should be easy to find a team to play with. Even though Extraction’s co-op gameplay isn’t as engaging as Rainbow Six Siege, it’s still quite enjoyable. This is everything you need to know about co-op multiplayer in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to Invite Friends to Rainbow Six Extraction?

From the main menu of ”Rainbow Six Extraction”, you can invite friends. If you open the social menu, you’ll see a list of all your friends. The maximum number of squad members is three, and you can invite friends from any platform as long as you have added them as friends on Ubisoft Connect. Go to the Add Friends tab to add friends and send Buddy Pass invitations to new friends.

Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass Explained

Rainbow Six Extraction also features a Buddy Pass system where you can invite friends who don’t own the game. As long as they’re playing with you, they’ll be able to play the entire game for free. You can invite up to two people to play. This is enough to form a full squad, which means a group of three can play with just one copy of the game.

An update from the Rainbow Six Extraction team. pic.twitter.com/Pa7rOu2DhN — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) January 18, 2022

Buddy Pass will be available shortly after Rainbow Six Extraction launches. As soon as it’s available, you’ll be able to invite friends through a Buddy Pass from the same menu where you can add and invite friends. Invited friends need only download the trial version of the game on their platform of choice. After the two-week trial period ends, your friends will have to purchase the game for themselves.

Does Rainbow Six Extraction Have Crossplay?

There is crossplay in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, people can play together. You can invite cross-platform friends by adding them to Ubisoft Connect, then you can invite them from the main menu as you would anyone else.

”Rainbow Six Extraction” is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

