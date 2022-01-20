Entertainment
Chris Daughtry Finally Revealed Hannah Price’s Cause of Death
Hannah Price, a beloved stepdaughter of Chris Daughtry, passed away in Fentress County, Tennessee, on November 12, 2021. Hannah was only 25 when she passed away. A large number of her close friends and family were shocked by her death. She has not revealed the cause of her death at the time. Chris Daughtry and his family revealed the cause of their daughter’s death more than a month after her death.
What is the reason for Hannah Price’s death?
According to the report by People, in a statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, the Passion: New Orleans alum said that officials recently concluded Hannah committed suicide on November 12 under the influence of narcotics.
The statement read,
“Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail.”
According to Daughtry and his family, Hannah suffered from mental illness from an early age and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers for many years. Her relationship was also abusive.
Hannah Price’s death
Hannah reportedly revealed to her family that she was in fear of her life after her boyfriend attacked her the day before she died. The family said that they called the Fentress County Police Department to perform a wellness check, and the police checked everything and reported that Hannah was fine.
