Meteorological Department Warns Of Flash Flooding And Landslides in Southern Thailand

(CTN News) – Over the next few days, the Meteorological Department is warning the people in southern Thailand that heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and possible landslides are possible.

It is likely that rain will continue in southern Thailand today until at least Saturday due to an intense low-pressure cell that covers the upper Andaman Sea.

Approximately 70% of southeast Thailand is expected to experience thunderstorms today, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phattalung, and Songkhla provinces.

In the forecast, the wind speed will fluctuate between 15 kilometres per hour and 35 kilometres per hour.

Thunderstorms are expected to strike 80% of the southwest Thai provinces today, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Satun. In terms of wind speed, there will be a range between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour.

Six districts of Phang Nga province are being warned to be prepared for heavy rain, flash flooding, and landslides over the next couple of days the Department of Mineral Resources:

Thai Mueang district, Kapong district, Khura Buri district, Takua Pa district, Takua Thung district, and Mueang district.

In mountainous areas, where heavy rainfall is continuous, landslides are at risk. Evacuate to higher ground if you live near hillsides and see the water getting muddier or the water level rising quickly.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and flash flooding are predicted for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces between October 19 – 22.

The Andaman Sea will have choppy conditions, with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres high.

Thunderstorms will make waves higher than 3 metres.

The department recommends sailors proceed with caution and avoid sailing during storms. During this time, small boats should stay ashore.

